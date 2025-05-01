Introduction to Special Senses quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does the perception of a stimulus differ from the actual stimulus in special senses? Provide an example. The perception of a stimulus is how our brain interprets the information detected by sense organs, which can differ from the actual physical stimulus. For example, in vision, the eyes detect electromagnetic radiation (light), but we perceive this as brightness and color.

What are the two main categories of senses in the human body? The two main categories are general senses, which are distributed throughout the body, and special senses, which are located in specific organs in the head.

Where are the special sense organs located? Special sense organs are all located in the head.

What physical stimulus does the eye detect, and how do we perceive it? The eye detects electromagnetic radiation (light), which we perceive as brightness and color.

Which organ is responsible for the sense of smell, and what does it measure? The olfactory epithelium is responsible for smell, and it measures the chemical properties of molecules in the air.

How does the sense of taste differ from the sense of smell in terms of perception? Taste detects chemical properties of food and perceives five basic tastes (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, umami), while smell can distinguish about a trillion different odors.