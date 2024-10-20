Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System definitions Flashcards
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System definitions
- Autonomic Nervous SystemA division of the peripheral nervous system that controls involuntary bodily functions and maintains homeostasis.
- Sympathetic DivisionPart of the autonomic nervous system responsible for the fight or flight response and maintaining homeostasis during physical activity.
- Parasympathetic DivisionPart of the autonomic nervous system that promotes rest and digest activities, maintaining homeostasis during relaxation.
- Autonomic ToneThe balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions, adjusting to environmental cues.
- HomeostasisThe body's ability to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes.
- Fight or Flight ResponseA physiological reaction to perceived threats, mobilizing energy resources for action.
- Rest and Digest SystemAnother name for the parasympathetic division, focusing on relaxation and digestion.
- Efferent PathwayThe motor pathway in the nervous system, consisting of neurons that carry signals to effectors.
- Peripheral Nervous SystemThe part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord, including somatic and autonomic systems.
- Somatic Nervous SystemA division of the peripheral nervous system controlling voluntary movements and reflexes.
- Visceral SystemsBody systems involving smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, and glands, controlled by the autonomic nervous system.
- Emotional ArousalA state of heightened physiological activity in response to emotional stimuli.
- EffectorsOrgans or cells that act in response to neural signals, often innervated by both autonomic divisions.
- Cardiac MuscleInvoluntary muscle tissue found in the heart, regulated by the autonomic nervous system.
- Skeletal MuscleVoluntary muscle tissue controlled by the somatic nervous system, responsible for movement.