Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System definitions
1/15
  • Autonomic Nervous System
    A division of the peripheral nervous system that controls involuntary bodily functions and maintains homeostasis.
  • Sympathetic Division
    Part of the autonomic nervous system responsible for the fight or flight response and maintaining homeostasis during physical activity.
  • Parasympathetic Division
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that promotes rest and digest activities, maintaining homeostasis during relaxation.
  • Autonomic Tone
    The balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions, adjusting to environmental cues.
  • Homeostasis
    The body's ability to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes.
  • Fight or Flight Response
    A physiological reaction to perceived threats, mobilizing energy resources for action.
  • Rest and Digest System
    Another name for the parasympathetic division, focusing on relaxation and digestion.
  • Efferent Pathway
    The motor pathway in the nervous system, consisting of neurons that carry signals to effectors.
  • Peripheral Nervous System
    The part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord, including somatic and autonomic systems.
  • Somatic Nervous System
    A division of the peripheral nervous system controlling voluntary movements and reflexes.
  • Visceral Systems
    Body systems involving smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, and glands, controlled by the autonomic nervous system.
  • Emotional Arousal
    A state of heightened physiological activity in response to emotional stimuli.
  • Effectors
    Organs or cells that act in response to neural signals, often innervated by both autonomic divisions.
  • Cardiac Muscle
    Involuntary muscle tissue found in the heart, regulated by the autonomic nervous system.
  • Skeletal Muscle
    Voluntary muscle tissue controlled by the somatic nervous system, responsible for movement.