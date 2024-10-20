Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Autonomic Nervous System A division of the peripheral nervous system that controls involuntary bodily functions and maintains homeostasis.

Sympathetic Division Part of the autonomic nervous system responsible for the fight or flight response and maintaining homeostasis during physical activity.

Parasympathetic Division Part of the autonomic nervous system that promotes rest and digest activities, maintaining homeostasis during relaxation.

Autonomic Tone The balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions, adjusting to environmental cues.

Homeostasis The body's ability to maintain stable internal conditions despite external changes.

Fight or Flight Response A physiological reaction to perceived threats, mobilizing energy resources for action.

Rest and Digest System Another name for the parasympathetic division, focusing on relaxation and digestion.

Efferent Pathway The motor pathway in the nervous system, consisting of neurons that carry signals to effectors.

Peripheral Nervous System The part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord, including somatic and autonomic systems.

Somatic Nervous System A division of the peripheral nervous system controlling voluntary movements and reflexes.

Visceral Systems Body systems involving smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, and glands, controlled by the autonomic nervous system.

Emotional Arousal A state of heightened physiological activity in response to emotional stimuli.

Effectors Organs or cells that act in response to neural signals, often innervated by both autonomic divisions.

Cardiac Muscle Involuntary muscle tissue found in the heart, regulated by the autonomic nervous system.