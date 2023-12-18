Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
Somatic vs. Autonomic Nervous System
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System Example 1
Which of the following is the primary functional difference between the somatic nervous system (SNS) and autonomic nervous system (ANS)?
The SNS controls glands, the ANS controls muscles.
The SNS controls involuntary muscle, the ANS controls voluntary muscle.
The SNS controls voluntary muscle, the ANS controls involuntary muscle.
The SNS sends signals from the CNS, the ANS sends signals from the PNS.
Divisions of the ANS
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System Example 2
Ruby has just eaten a large meal and is now laying down on the couch to relax. Her _________________ nervous system becomes active, allowing her to digest her meal. She decides to watch a horror movie, which causes her ___________________ nervous system to take over as her heartbeat _________________ and sweat glands become active.
Parasympathetic, sympathetic, decreases.
Parasympathetic, sympathetic, increases.
Sympathetic, parasympathetic, decreases.
Sympathetic, parasympathetic, increases.
