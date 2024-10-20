Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System quiz #2 Flashcards

What are priority actions for a client who is threatening self-harm?
Ensure the client is in a safe environment and provide constant supervision.
Which treatment should take place immediately in a client experiencing autonomic dysreflexia?
Elevate the head of the bed and remove any triggering stimuli.
What does it mean that the autonomic nervous system has “dual innervation”?
Dual innervation means that most organs receive input from both the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions, often with opposing effects.
Where would you not find a cholinergic nicotinic receptor? A) Neuromuscular junction B) Autonomic ganglia C) Adrenal medulla D) Cardiac muscle
D) Cardiac muscle
Which part of the nervous system controls digestion?
The autonomic nervous system, specifically the parasympathetic division, controls digestion.
Which of these effects on digestion is not produced by the parasympathetic nervous system? A) Increased salivation B) Increased gastric motility C) Decreased gastric secretion D) Relaxation of sphincters
C) Decreased gastric secretion
Which of the following cranial nerves functions in parasympathetic processes? A) CN II B) CN III C) CN V D) CN X
B) CN III, D) CN X
What is the difference between the somatic and autonomic division of the nervous system?
The somatic division controls voluntary movements, while the autonomic division controls involuntary functions.
What are the origins of parasympathetic preganglionic neurons?
Parasympathetic preganglionic neurons originate in the brainstem and sacral spinal cord.
Which of the following cranial nerves is not involved in the parasympathetic nervous system? A) CN III B) CN VII C) CN IX D) CN XI
D) CN XI
Which one of the following divisions of the nervous system predominates during the relaxed state? A) Sympathetic B) Parasympathetic C) Somatic D) Central
B) Parasympathetic
Which of the following statements concerning the autonomic nervous system is not true? A) It controls voluntary actions B) It regulates involuntary functions C) It has sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions D) It affects cardiac and smooth muscles
A) It controls voluntary actions
The vasomotor center of the reticular formation does which of the following? A) Controls voluntary movements B) Regulates blood vessel diameter C) Manages digestive processes D) Controls skeletal muscles
B) Regulates blood vessel diameter
Which of the following is true about the autonomic nervous system? A) It is part of the central nervous system B) It controls voluntary actions C) It regulates involuntary bodily functions D) It only affects the digestive system
C) It regulates involuntary bodily functions
Where is the vasomotor center of the reticular formation located?
The vasomotor center of the reticular formation is located in the medulla oblongata.
Cell bodies of pre-ganglionic autonomic motor neurons are found where?
Cell bodies of pre-ganglionic autonomic motor neurons are found in the central nervous system.
Which of these statements is true about drinking alcohol and driving?
Drinking alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time, making driving dangerous.
What are the two branches of the somatic nervous system?
The somatic nervous system does not have branches like the autonomic system; it primarily controls voluntary movements.
Which nervous system is comprised of the somatic and autonomic nervous systems?
The peripheral nervous system is comprised of the somatic and autonomic nervous systems.
How are the functions of the autonomic nervous system and the somatic nervous system different?
The autonomic nervous system controls involuntary functions, while the somatic nervous system controls voluntary movements.
Which function is the somatic nervous system responsible for?
The somatic nervous system is responsible for voluntary muscle movements.
Somatic nervous system controls?
The somatic nervous system controls voluntary movements and reflex arcs.
What does the vagus nerve (CN X) innervate?
The vagus nerve innervates the heart, lungs, and digestive tract, among other organs.