Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions
Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions
- Cell CycleA series of events a cell undergoes from formation to division, including interphase and M phase.
- InterphaseA non-dividing phase focused on cell growth, DNA replication, and organelle production.
- M PhaseThe phase involving cell division, consisting of mitosis and cytokinesis.
- G0 PhaseA subphase of interphase where cells are in a quiescent state, not actively preparing to divide.
- G1 PhaseA subphase of interphase focused on cell growth and preparation for DNA replication.
- S PhaseA subphase of interphase where DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes.
- G2 PhaseA subphase of interphase where the cell prepares for mitosis, synthesizing proteins and organelles.
- MitosisA process of nuclear division in the M phase, consisting of five subphases.
- CytokinesisThe division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
- ProphaseThe first subphase of mitosis where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.
- PrometaphaseA subphase of mitosis where the nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.
- MetaphaseA subphase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane.
- AnaphaseA subphase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles.
- TelophaseThe final subphase of mitosis where nuclear envelopes reform around separated chromosomes.