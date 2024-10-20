Skip to main content
Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions
  • Cell Cycle
    A series of events a cell undergoes from formation to division, including interphase and M phase.
  • Interphase
    A non-dividing phase focused on cell growth, DNA replication, and organelle production.
  • M Phase
    The phase involving cell division, consisting of mitosis and cytokinesis.
  • G0 Phase
    A subphase of interphase where cells are in a quiescent state, not actively preparing to divide.
  • G1 Phase
    A subphase of interphase focused on cell growth and preparation for DNA replication.
  • S Phase
    A subphase of interphase where DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes.
  • G2 Phase
    A subphase of interphase where the cell prepares for mitosis, synthesizing proteins and organelles.
  • Mitosis
    A process of nuclear division in the M phase, consisting of five subphases.
  • Cytokinesis
    The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
  • Prophase
    The first subphase of mitosis where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.
  • Prometaphase
    A subphase of mitosis where the nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.
  • Metaphase
    A subphase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane.
  • Anaphase
    A subphase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles.
  • Telophase
    The final subphase of mitosis where nuclear envelopes reform around separated chromosomes.