Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Cell Cycle A series of events a cell undergoes from formation to division, including interphase and M phase.

Interphase A non-dividing phase focused on cell growth, DNA replication, and organelle production.

M Phase The phase involving cell division, consisting of mitosis and cytokinesis.

G0 Phase A subphase of interphase where cells are in a quiescent state, not actively preparing to divide.

G1 Phase A subphase of interphase focused on cell growth and preparation for DNA replication.

S Phase A subphase of interphase where DNA replication occurs, resulting in duplicated chromosomes.

G2 Phase A subphase of interphase where the cell prepares for mitosis, synthesizing proteins and organelles.

Mitosis A process of nuclear division in the M phase, consisting of five subphases.

Cytokinesis The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate daughter cells.

Prophase The first subphase of mitosis where chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.

Prometaphase A subphase of mitosis where the nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.

Metaphase A subphase of mitosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane.

Anaphase A subphase of mitosis where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles.