3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
1
concept
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
4m
2
ProblemProblem
Befre a cell divides, what must occur?
A
Duplicating the cell's organelles
B
Replicating the cell's genome
C
Duplicating enzymes needed for cellular division
D
All of the above must occur before a cell can divide
3
ProblemProblem
When cells exit either semi-permanently or permanently from the cell cycle and develop a specific function, they are said to be in _____ phase.
A
G0
B
G1
C
G2
D
G3
E
S
