Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Introduction to the Cell Cycle

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Introduction to the Cell Cycle

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Befre a cell divides, what must occur?

3
Problem
Problem

When cells exit either semi-permanently or permanently from the cell cycle and develop a specific function, they are said to be in _____ phase.

Previous TopicNext Topic