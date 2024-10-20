Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz Flashcards
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz
What usually occurs during the G1 phase?
During the G1 phase, the cell grows and performs its normal functions, preparing for DNA replication.What cellular structures are analyzed in a karyotype?
A karyotype analyzes chromosomes, which are the structures that contain DNA.What happens during the G1 and G2 phases?
During the G1 phase, the cell grows and performs normal functions. In the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.Which of the following occurs during the G2 phase of interphase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome condensation D) Cytokinesis
B) Cell growthWhich of the following processes takes place within the nucleus? A) DNA replication B) Protein synthesis C) Lipid synthesis D) Glycolysis
A) DNA replicationWhich of the following occurs during G1? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Cytokinesis
B) Cell growthIf there are 6 chromosomes in a cell, how many chromosomes will be present after mitosis?
After mitosis, there will still be 6 chromosomes in each daughter cell.Which of the following occurs during the G1 phase of interphase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome condensation D) Cytokinesis
B) Cell growthWhich of the following cellular events occur in the G1 phase of the cell division cycle? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Cytokinesis
B) Cell growthHow many femtograms of DNA are present in a cell in G2 if the DNA content in G1 is 50 femtograms?
In G2, the DNA content would be 100 femtograms, as DNA replication occurs during the S phase.What occurs during the G1 phase?
During the G1 phase, the cell grows and performs its normal functions, preparing for DNA replication.What happens during the G2 phase?
During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis.Which group of cells would be least likely to contain cells in the S phase? A) Actively dividing cells B) Neurons C) Skin cells D) Cancer cells
B) NeuronsWhich of these processes occurs during a cell's first gap (G1) phase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Cytokinesis
B) Cell growthWhat is the purpose of the G1 and G2 phases?
The G1 phase is for cell growth and normal function, while the G2 phase is for preparation for mitosis.How does a nucleus in G2 differ from a nucleus in G1?
A nucleus in G2 has twice the amount of DNA compared to a nucleus in G1 due to DNA replication.How many copies of each gene are present in human skin cells at G2 of interphase?
There are four copies of each gene in human skin cells at G2, as DNA replication has occurred.How many chromosomes do body cells have?
Human body cells have 46 chromosomes.Cells that are in a nondividing state are in which phase?
Cells in a nondividing state are in the G0 phase.Which of the following best describes the G1 phase? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Chromosome separation D) Cytokinesis
B) Cell growthWhen is the chromosome in its most condensed state?
Chromosomes are in their most condensed state during mitosis, particularly in metaphase.