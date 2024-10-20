Introduction to the Central Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Central Nervous System Comprises the brain and spinal cord, serving as the control center for the body, managing basic and complex functions.

Cerebrum The largest brain region, responsible for cognitive functions, with a distinctive wrinkly appearance.

Cerebral Cortex The outer layer of the cerebrum, characterized by its wrinkly appearance, involved in higher brain functions.

Diencephalon Central forebrain structure, including the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus.

Brainstem Connects the cerebrum to the spinal cord, consisting of the midbrain, pons, and medulla oblongata.

Cerebellum Coordinates motor activity and regulates movement, located at the brain's back.

Neural Tube Embryonic structure that develops into the central nervous system, forming brain vesicles and the spinal cord.

Prosencephalon The embryonic forebrain, which matures into the cerebrum and diencephalon.

Mesencephalon The embryonic midbrain, developing into the midbrain of the brainstem.

Rhombencephalon The embryonic hindbrain, maturing into the pons, medulla oblongata, and cerebellum.

White Matter Composed of myelinated axons, giving it a white appearance, located internally in the brain.

Gray Matter Contains neuron cell bodies and nonmyelinated axons, forming the brain's outer layer.

Basal Nuclei Clusters of gray matter located subcortically, involved in various brain functions.

Thalamus Part of the diencephalon, acting as a relay station for sensory information.