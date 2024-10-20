Introduction to the Central Nervous System definitions Flashcards
Introduction to the Central Nervous System definitions
- Central Nervous SystemComprises the brain and spinal cord, serving as the control center for the body, managing basic and complex functions.
- CerebrumThe largest brain region, responsible for cognitive functions, with a distinctive wrinkly appearance.
- Cerebral CortexThe outer layer of the cerebrum, characterized by its wrinkly appearance, involved in higher brain functions.
- DiencephalonCentral forebrain structure, including the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus.
- BrainstemConnects the cerebrum to the spinal cord, consisting of the midbrain, pons, and medulla oblongata.
- CerebellumCoordinates motor activity and regulates movement, located at the brain's back.
- Neural TubeEmbryonic structure that develops into the central nervous system, forming brain vesicles and the spinal cord.
- ProsencephalonThe embryonic forebrain, which matures into the cerebrum and diencephalon.
- MesencephalonThe embryonic midbrain, developing into the midbrain of the brainstem.
- RhombencephalonThe embryonic hindbrain, maturing into the pons, medulla oblongata, and cerebellum.
- White MatterComposed of myelinated axons, giving it a white appearance, located internally in the brain.
- Gray MatterContains neuron cell bodies and nonmyelinated axons, forming the brain's outer layer.
- Basal NucleiClusters of gray matter located subcortically, involved in various brain functions.
- ThalamusPart of the diencephalon, acting as a relay station for sensory information.
- HypothalamusLocated in the diencephalon, it regulates homeostasis and endocrine functions.