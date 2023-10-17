Introduction to the Central Nervous System
The Central Nervous System
Which of the following actions does the central nervous system play a role in?
Trying to remember the answer to an anatomy and physiology question.
Coordinating your skeletal muscles to catch and throw a ball.
Deciding what you want to have for dinner.
All of the above.
Major Regions of the Brain
The diencephalon is ________________ to the brainstem and ________________ to the cerebellum.
Superior, posterior.
Superior, anterior.
Inferior, anterior.
Anterior, posterior.
CNS Development
White & Gray Matter
Neil says that all cortical areas of the brain are found around the outer edge (or surface) of the brain. Is he correct?
No; all cortical areas are found in the central area of the brain.
No; some cortical areas are found around the outer edges and some are found in the center of the brain.
Yes; the cortex is the brain's outermost layer, composed of gray matter.