Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the structure of the brain?
The brain is divided into several regions, each with specific functions, including the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem.Which of the following are functions of the temporal lobe?
The temporal lobe is involved in auditory processing, language comprehension, and memory.Which of the following is not a division of the nervous system?
The limbic system is not a division of the nervous system; it is a functional system within the brain.What is the priority when caring for a patient having a generalized tonic-clonic seizure?
The priority is to ensure the patient's safety and prevent injury during the seizure.What are the two main divisions of the vertebrate nervous system?
The two main divisions are the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS).Which part of the brain controls breathing and heartbeat?
The medulla oblongata controls breathing and heartbeat.Which of the following are parts of the brain? a. cerebrum b. cerebellum c. brainstem d. all of the above
d. all of the aboveWhich portion of the ventricular system is found within the diencephalon?
The third ventricle is found within the diencephalon.Which of the following is a function of the thalamus?
The thalamus acts as a relay station for sensory information going to the cerebral cortex.Which client should the nurse identify as having an absence seizure?
A client experiencing brief, sudden lapses in attention or staring spells should be identified as having an absence seizure.How are oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood detected by the CNS?
Chemoreceptors in the medulla oblongata detect changes in blood oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.What are the two main organs of the nervous system?
The two main organs of the nervous system are the brain and the spinal cord.Which of the following statements is true of the structure of the brain?
The brain is composed of the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem, each with distinct functions.Which of the following best describes a major role of the thalamus?
The thalamus serves as a relay station for sensory information to the cerebral cortex.Which of these is not a function of the pons?
The pons is not primarily responsible for visual processing.Where are the structures of the limbic system located?
The structures of the limbic system are located in the medial temporal lobe and surrounding areas.Which of the following is not a diencephalon component? a. thalamus b. hypothalamus c. cerebellum
c. cerebellumWhich of the following is not true regarding the cerebellum?
The cerebellum is not primarily involved in language processing.Which of the following is a similarity between Wernicke's area and Broca's area?
Both Wernicke's area and Broca's area are involved in language processing.What part of the brain controls balance and coordination?
The cerebellum controls balance and coordination.Which of these is a function of the thalamus?
The thalamus functions as a relay station for sensory information to the cerebral cortex.Which skills are associated with the right hemisphere for most individuals?
The right hemisphere is associated with spatial abilities, face recognition, and processing music.What is the name of the structure that connects the two hemispheres of the brain?
The corpus callosum connects the two hemispheres of the brain.Which one of the following is entirely located within the central nervous system? a. spinal cord b. peripheral nerves c. autonomic ganglia
a. spinal cordWhich of the following is true of the reticular activating system?
The reticular activating system is involved in regulating wakefulness and sleep-wake transitions.Which of the following functions is not associated with the midbrain?
The midbrain is not primarily responsible for language processing.What is not part of the diencephalon?
The cerebellum is not part of the diencephalon.Which of the following is not part of the brainstem?
The cerebellum is not part of the brainstem.Which of the following functions are controlled by the medulla?
The medulla controls functions such as heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure.Which of the following is not part of the brain stem?
The cerebellum is not part of the brain stem.What area of the brain is responsible for motor control and coordination?
The cerebellum is responsible for motor control and coordination.Which nerve fibers cross in the optic chiasma?
The optic nerve fibers cross in the optic chiasma.Which of the following regions of the brain is concerned with reasoning and decision making?
The frontal lobe is concerned with reasoning and decision making.Which question is appropriate for a nurse to ask a client to assess the client's recent memory?
A nurse might ask, 'What did you have for breakfast this morning?' to assess recent memory.Which of the following statements about brain lateralization is not true?
It is not true that each hemisphere of the brain is completely independent in function.The thalamus does which of the following?
The thalamus acts as a relay station for sensory information to the cerebral cortex.If Broca's area is damaged, what is the likely outcome?
Damage to Broca's area can result in difficulties with speech production, known as Broca's aphasia.Which part of the brain is responsible for balance and coordination?
The cerebellum is responsible for balance and coordination.Which brain region relies on visual information in coordinating our voluntary movements?
The cerebellum relies on visual information to coordinate voluntary movements.Which of the following nerves communicates with the cerebellum about balance?
The vestibulocochlear nerve communicates with the cerebellum about balance.