Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #3
1/40
  • Which of the following statements is true regarding the structure of the brain?
    The brain is divided into several regions, each with specific functions, including the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem.
  • Which of the following are functions of the temporal lobe?
    The temporal lobe is involved in auditory processing, language comprehension, and memory.
  • Which of the following is not a division of the nervous system?
    The limbic system is not a division of the nervous system; it is a functional system within the brain.
  • What is the priority when caring for a patient having a generalized tonic-clonic seizure?
    The priority is to ensure the patient's safety and prevent injury during the seizure.
  • What are the two main divisions of the vertebrate nervous system?
    The two main divisions are the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS).
  • Which part of the brain controls breathing and heartbeat?
    The medulla oblongata controls breathing and heartbeat.
  • Which of the following are parts of the brain? a. cerebrum b. cerebellum c. brainstem d. all of the above
    d. all of the above
  • Which portion of the ventricular system is found within the diencephalon?
    The third ventricle is found within the diencephalon.
  • Which of the following is a function of the thalamus?
    The thalamus acts as a relay station for sensory information going to the cerebral cortex.
  • Which client should the nurse identify as having an absence seizure?
    A client experiencing brief, sudden lapses in attention or staring spells should be identified as having an absence seizure.
  • How are oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood detected by the CNS?
    Chemoreceptors in the medulla oblongata detect changes in blood oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.
  • What are the two main organs of the nervous system?
    The two main organs of the nervous system are the brain and the spinal cord.
  • Which of the following statements is true of the structure of the brain?
    The brain is composed of the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brainstem, each with distinct functions.
  • Which of the following best describes a major role of the thalamus?
    The thalamus serves as a relay station for sensory information to the cerebral cortex.
  • Which of these is not a function of the pons?
    The pons is not primarily responsible for visual processing.
  • Where are the structures of the limbic system located?
    The structures of the limbic system are located in the medial temporal lobe and surrounding areas.
  • Which of the following is not a diencephalon component? a. thalamus b. hypothalamus c. cerebellum
    c. cerebellum
  • Which of the following is not true regarding the cerebellum?
    The cerebellum is not primarily involved in language processing.
  • Which of the following is a similarity between Wernicke's area and Broca's area?
    Both Wernicke's area and Broca's area are involved in language processing.
  • What part of the brain controls balance and coordination?
    The cerebellum controls balance and coordination.
  • Which of these is a function of the thalamus?
    The thalamus functions as a relay station for sensory information to the cerebral cortex.
  • Which skills are associated with the right hemisphere for most individuals?
    The right hemisphere is associated with spatial abilities, face recognition, and processing music.
  • What is the name of the structure that connects the two hemispheres of the brain?
    The corpus callosum connects the two hemispheres of the brain.
  • Which one of the following is entirely located within the central nervous system? a. spinal cord b. peripheral nerves c. autonomic ganglia
    a. spinal cord
  • Which of the following is true of the reticular activating system?
    The reticular activating system is involved in regulating wakefulness and sleep-wake transitions.
  • Which of the following functions is not associated with the midbrain?
    The midbrain is not primarily responsible for language processing.
  • What is not part of the diencephalon?
    The cerebellum is not part of the diencephalon.
  • Which of the following is not part of the brainstem?
    The cerebellum is not part of the brainstem.
  • Which of the following functions are controlled by the medulla?
    The medulla controls functions such as heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure.
  • Which of the following is not part of the brain stem?
    The cerebellum is not part of the brain stem.
  • What area of the brain is responsible for motor control and coordination?
    The cerebellum is responsible for motor control and coordination.
  • Which nerve fibers cross in the optic chiasma?
    The optic nerve fibers cross in the optic chiasma.
  • Which of the following regions of the brain is concerned with reasoning and decision making?
    The frontal lobe is concerned with reasoning and decision making.
  • Which question is appropriate for a nurse to ask a client to assess the client's recent memory?
    A nurse might ask, 'What did you have for breakfast this morning?' to assess recent memory.
  • Which of the following statements about brain lateralization is not true?
    It is not true that each hemisphere of the brain is completely independent in function.
  • The thalamus does which of the following?
    The thalamus acts as a relay station for sensory information to the cerebral cortex.
  • If Broca's area is damaged, what is the likely outcome?
    Damage to Broca's area can result in difficulties with speech production, known as Broca's aphasia.
  • Which part of the brain is responsible for balance and coordination?
    The cerebellum is responsible for balance and coordination.
  • Which brain region relies on visual information in coordinating our voluntary movements?
    The cerebellum relies on visual information to coordinate voluntary movements.
  • Which of the following nerves communicates with the cerebellum about balance?
    The vestibulocochlear nerve communicates with the cerebellum about balance.