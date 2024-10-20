Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #4
  • Which part of the brain is responsible for the comprehension of speech?
    Wernicke's area in the temporal lobe is responsible for the comprehension of speech.
  • Which of the following is not a major region of the brain?
    The limbic system is not considered a major region of the brain; it is a functional system.
  • What are the two main organs of the CNS?
    The two main organs of the CNS are the brain and the spinal cord.
  • What part of the brain is responsible for balance and coordination?
    The cerebellum is responsible for balance and coordination.
  • What is the main function of the reticular formation?
    The main function of the reticular formation is to regulate sleep-wake cycles and consciousness.
  • What conditions show oligoclonal bands in CSF and serum?
    Multiple sclerosis is a condition that can show oligoclonal bands in CSF and serum.
  • Which of the following slows down the central nervous system?
    Depressants, such as alcohol, slow down the central nervous system.
  • Which of the following is a function of the cerebellum?
    The cerebellum is responsible for coordinating voluntary movements and maintaining balance.
  • Which of the following brain structures is responsible for equilibrium?
    The cerebellum is responsible for maintaining equilibrium.