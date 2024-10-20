Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #4
Which part of the brain is responsible for the comprehension of speech?
Wernicke's area in the temporal lobe is responsible for the comprehension of speech.
The limbic system is not considered a major region of the brain; it is a functional system.
The two main organs of the CNS are the brain and the spinal cord.
The cerebellum is responsible for balance and coordination.
The main function of the reticular formation is to regulate sleep-wake cycles and consciousness.
Multiple sclerosis is a condition that can show oligoclonal bands in CSF and serum.
Depressants, such as alcohol, slow down the central nervous system.
The cerebellum is responsible for coordinating voluntary movements and maintaining balance.
The cerebellum is responsible for maintaining equilibrium.