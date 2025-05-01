Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/18
What is the primary function of the central nervous system?
The CNS functions as the control center for the human body, regulating basic life functions and higher cognitive processes.What are the three main subdivisions of the diencephalon?
The diencephalon consists of the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus.What are the three major subdivisions of the brain stem?
The brain stem consists of the midbrain, pons, and medulla oblongata.Which part of the brain is responsible for complex cognitive processing, language, memory, and creativity?
The cerebrum is responsible for complex cognitive processing, language, memory, and creativity.Where is the diencephalon located within the brain?
The diencephalon is located in the central part of the forebrain, internally within the brain.What embryonic structure gives rise to the central nervous system?
The neural tube is the embryonic structure that develops into the CNS.Which adult brain structures develop from the prosencephalon?
The prosencephalon develops into the cerebrum and diencephalon.Which structures arise from the rhombencephalon during development?
The rhombencephalon develops into the pons, medulla oblongata, and cerebellum.What is white matter primarily composed of?
White matter is primarily composed of myelinated axons.What components make up gray matter?
Gray matter consists of neuron cell bodies, dendrites, and nonmyelinated axons.Where is the white matter located in the brain?
White matter is located beneath the gray matter cortex in the brain.What are basal nuclei?
Basal nuclei are clusters of gray matter located beneath the cerebral cortex in the brain.Which part of the CNS is responsible for regulating smooth and coordinated movement?
The cerebellum is responsible for regulating smooth and coordinated movement.What is the main function of the hypothalamus?
The hypothalamus regulates homeostatic functions such as temperature, hunger, and hormone release.What is the function of the pons?
The pons relays signals between the cerebrum and cerebellum and assists in regulating breathing.At what stage of embryonic development do the primary brain vesicles form?
The primary brain vesicles form between the 3rd and 4th week of embryonic development.What is the main difference between the forebrain, midbrain, and hindbrain in terms of their adult derivatives?
The forebrain forms the cerebrum and diencephalon, the midbrain remains as the midbrain, and the hindbrain forms the pons, medulla oblongata, and cerebellum.What is the function of the epithalamus?
The epithalamus is involved in regulating circadian rhythms and includes the pineal gland.