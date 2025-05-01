Introduction to the Central Nervous System quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the central nervous system? The CNS functions as the control center for the human body, regulating basic life functions and higher cognitive processes.

What are the three main subdivisions of the diencephalon? The diencephalon consists of the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus.

What are the three major subdivisions of the brain stem? The brain stem consists of the midbrain, pons, and medulla oblongata.

Which part of the brain is responsible for complex cognitive processing, language, memory, and creativity? The cerebrum is responsible for complex cognitive processing, language, memory, and creativity.

Where is the diencephalon located within the brain? The diencephalon is located in the central part of the forebrain, internally within the brain.

What embryonic structure gives rise to the central nervous system? The neural tube is the embryonic structure that develops into the CNS.