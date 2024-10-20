Introduction to the Digestive System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alimentary Canal A 9-meter long muscular tube from mouth to anus where food is processed.

Accessory Organs Structures aiding digestion but not part of the alimentary canal.

Bolus A lump of chewed food mixed with saliva, found in the mouth and esophagus.

Chyme Partially digested food mixed with gastric juices in the stomach and small intestine.

Feces Fully digested waste product with low water content, found in the large intestine.

Mechanical Digestion Physical breakdown of food to increase surface area for chemical digestion.

Chemical Digestion Breakdown of food molecules using acids and enzymes for absorption.

Peristalsis Involuntary muscular wave of contraction moving food through the alimentary canal.

Pepsin An enzyme active in the stomach that digests proteins.

Amylase An enzyme in saliva that breaks down starch molecules.

Bile A substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, aiding fat digestion.

Lumen The hollow space inside the GI tract where food passes.

Propulsion Movement of food through the alimentary canal via swallowing and peristalsis.

Absorption Movement of nutrients and water into the blood or lymph from the digestive tract.