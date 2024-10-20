Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Digestive System definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to the Digestive System definitions
1/15
  • Alimentary Canal
    A 9-meter long muscular tube from mouth to anus where food is processed.
  • Accessory Organs
    Structures aiding digestion but not part of the alimentary canal.
  • Bolus
    A lump of chewed food mixed with saliva, found in the mouth and esophagus.
  • Chyme
    Partially digested food mixed with gastric juices in the stomach and small intestine.
  • Feces
    Fully digested waste product with low water content, found in the large intestine.
  • Mechanical Digestion
    Physical breakdown of food to increase surface area for chemical digestion.
  • Chemical Digestion
    Breakdown of food molecules using acids and enzymes for absorption.
  • Peristalsis
    Involuntary muscular wave of contraction moving food through the alimentary canal.
  • Pepsin
    An enzyme active in the stomach that digests proteins.
  • Amylase
    An enzyme in saliva that breaks down starch molecules.
  • Bile
    A substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, aiding fat digestion.
  • Lumen
    The hollow space inside the GI tract where food passes.
  • Propulsion
    Movement of food through the alimentary canal via swallowing and peristalsis.
  • Absorption
    Movement of nutrients and water into the blood or lymph from the digestive tract.
  • Defecation
    Elimination of waste products as feces from the body.