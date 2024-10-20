Introduction to the Digestive System definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to the Digestive System definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Alimentary CanalA 9-meter long muscular tube from mouth to anus where food is processed.
- Accessory OrgansStructures aiding digestion but not part of the alimentary canal.
- BolusA lump of chewed food mixed with saliva, found in the mouth and esophagus.
- ChymePartially digested food mixed with gastric juices in the stomach and small intestine.
- FecesFully digested waste product with low water content, found in the large intestine.
- Mechanical DigestionPhysical breakdown of food to increase surface area for chemical digestion.
- Chemical DigestionBreakdown of food molecules using acids and enzymes for absorption.
- PeristalsisInvoluntary muscular wave of contraction moving food through the alimentary canal.
- PepsinAn enzyme active in the stomach that digests proteins.
- AmylaseAn enzyme in saliva that breaks down starch molecules.
- BileA substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, aiding fat digestion.
- LumenThe hollow space inside the GI tract where food passes.
- PropulsionMovement of food through the alimentary canal via swallowing and peristalsis.
- AbsorptionMovement of nutrients and water into the blood or lymph from the digestive tract.
- DefecationElimination of waste products as feces from the body.