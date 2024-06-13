Introduction to the Digestive System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Organs of the Digestive System
Introduction to the Digestive System Example 1
Four organs are listed below. During food’s path through the alimentary canal, the partially digested food passes through the lumen of each of these organs except:
Stomach.
Gallbladder.
Small intestine.
Large intestine.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
While the accessory organs contribute important digestive enzymes and fluids, all digestions and absorption of nutrients takes place in the alimentary canal/GI tract.
True.
False, while most absorption occurs in the GI tract, the pancreas also absorbs vitamin B12.
False, both the organs of the GI tract and the accessory organs contribute to producing digestive fluids and absorbing nutrients.
False, water is absorbed in the GI tract, but nutrients are absorbed by the accessory organs.
Functions of the Digestive System
Introduction to the Digestive System Example 2
Which of the following are true for digestion:
I. Chemical digestion begins in the stomach.
II. Digestion involves breaking down food both physically and chemically.
III. Mechanical digestion increases the surface area of ingested food.
I & II.
I & III.
II & III.
I, II, & III.
Which is more essential to life and why: chemical digestion or mechanical digestion?
Mechanical digestion: mechanical digestion breaks down food molecules into their absorbable components.
Mechanical digestion: mechanical digestion increases the surface area of consumed food, so that it may be absorbed.
Chemical digestion: chemical digestion breaks down food molecules into their absorbable components.
Chemical digestion: chemical digestion increases the surface area of consumed food, so that it may be absorbed.
Of the following functions of the digestive system, which function is the responsibility of only one organ?
Absorption.
Propulsion.
Digestion.
Defecation.
Names for Food as it Moves
Introduction to the Digestive System Example 3
A bolus is found in which alimentary tract organ or organ(s)?
Small intestine.
Esophagus.
Stomach.
Both A and C are correct.
In which the following would you expect the most chemical digestion to occur?
A bolus.
Feces.
Chyme.
Chemical digestion would occur equally in all three.
Do you want more practice?
Your Anatomy & Physiology tutors
- What are the six main processes of the digestive system?
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. The GI tube tissue layer responsible for the actions of segme...
- Label the three segments of the small intestine in the following figure. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___
- Which of the following statements about accessory organ secretions is not true?a. Hepatocytes produce bile, wh...
- Drugs with anticholinergic side effects block ACh receptors in the peripheral nervous system, including those ...
- What three basic mechanisms regulate the activities of the digestive tract?
- Lara was on a diet but she could not eat less and kept claiming her stomach had a mind of its own. She was jok...
- The peritoneal cavity a. is the same thing as the abdominopelvic cavity, b. is filled with air, c. like the p...
- Individuals experiencing prolonged vomiting lose a great deal of hydrochloric acid with the vomitus. Predict t...
- The peritoneal cavity is located:a. around each of the digestive organs.b. between layers of mesentery.c. supe...
- Increased parasympathetic stimulation of the intestine would result in (a) decreased motility, (b) decrease...
- The outer layer of the digestive tract is known as the (a) serosa, (b) mucosa, (c) submucosa, (d) muscula...
- Name the six functional activities of the digestive system.
- Label the digestive system structures in the following figure. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___ d. ___ e. ___ f. ___ g. ...
- The digestive juice product containing enzymes capable of digesting all four major foodstuff categories is a....
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Make a simple line drawing of the organs of the alimentary canal and label each organ. Then add three labels t...
- A drop in pH below 4.5 in the duodenum stimulates the secretion of (a) secretin, (b) cholecystokinin, (c) ...
- Double sheets of peritoneum that provide support and stability for the organs of the peritoneal cavity are the...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. A digestive organ that is not part of the alimentary canal is...
- Most of the digestive tract is lined by_____epithelium. (a) pseudostratified ciliated columnar, (b) cuboida...
- Name and describe the layers of the digestive tract, proceeding from the innermost layer nearest the lumen to ...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following terms are synonyms? a. Gastrointest...
- Trace the pathway that food takes through the entire alimentary canal, from the oral cavity to the anal canal.
- Label the four layers of the digestive tract in the following figure. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___ d. ___