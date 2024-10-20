Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a major job of the digestive system? a) Ingestion b) Propulsion c) Respiration d) Absorption
c) Respiration
Which of the following digestive systems is also known as polygastric? a) Monogastric b) Ruminant c) Avian d) Pseudoruminant
b) Ruminant
Food is mixed with bile and pancreatic juices in which of the following? a) Stomach b) Small intestine c) Large intestine d) Esophagus
b) Small intestine
Which division inhibits digestion? a) Sympathetic b) Parasympathetic c) Central d) Peripheral
a) Sympathetic
The human gut is home to about how many microorganisms?
The human gut is home to about 100 trillion microorganisms.
Which food will the nurse recommend that a client with diarrhea avoid while recovering? a) Bananas b) Rice c) Applesauce d) Dairy products
d) Dairy products
Which of the following organs is not an accessory organ of the digestive system? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
d) Esophagus
How does the muscular system interact with the digestive system?
The muscular system aids in the movement of food through the digestive tract via peristalsis and segmentation.
What sphincter separates the small intestine from the large intestine?
The ileocecal sphincter separates the small intestine from the large intestine.
Which of the following statements about the acidic nature of gastric juice are true? a) It helps digest proteins b) It neutralizes stomach acid c) It is produced by the pancreas d) It is alkaline
a) It helps digest proteins
Which of these enzymes is not produced in the pancreas? a) Amylase b) Lipase c) Pepsin d) Trypsin
c) Pepsin
Which muscles help us in the initial breakdown of food?
The muscles of the jaw and tongue help in the initial breakdown of food through chewing.
Which information is most significant when assessing a client suspected of having a peptic ulcer?
The most significant information is the presence of Helicobacter pylori infection or the use of NSAIDs.
How do the nutrients from food get to the body's cells?
Nutrients from food are absorbed into the bloodstream in the small intestine and transported to the body's cells.
Why is “fingerlike” a good description for the villi in the small intestine?
“Fingerlike” describes the villi because they are small, finger-shaped projections that increase the surface area for absorption.
What is responsible for the emulsification of lipids in the duodenum?
Bile is responsible for the emulsification of lipids in the duodenum.
Which of the following is a digestive function of the liver? a) Producing insulin b) Storing bile c) Producing bile d) Absorbing nutrients
c) Producing bile
Which of the following is a description of chyme?
Chyme is the partially digested food mixed with gastric juices found in the stomach and small intestine.
Which of the following is true of bacteria in the large intestine?
Bacteria in the large intestine help in the fermentation of undigested carbohydrates and the production of certain vitamins.
In which organ does almost all enzymatic digestion of food occur?
Almost all enzymatic digestion of food occurs in the small intestine.
Which of these structures contain digestive enzymes? a) Salivary glands b) Liver c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
a) Salivary glands
Which of the following accessory organs is responsible for storing sugar in the form of glycogen? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Stomach
a) Liver
What is pepsin's role when digesting protein?
Pepsin breaks down proteins into smaller peptides in the stomach.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the digestive system in mammals?
Mammals have a complete digestive system with a mouth, esophagus, stomach, intestines, and accessory organs.
In which organ does protein digestion begin?
Protein digestion begins in the stomach.
Which of the following correctly matches the digestive disorder with its description and/or cause? a) GERD - caused by excess bile b) Peptic ulcer - caused by Helicobacter pylori c) IBS - caused by gluten intolerance d) Celiac disease - caused by lactose intolerance
b) Peptic ulcer - caused by Helicobacter pylori
Which body system converts food into simpler substances for the body to absorb as nutrients?
The digestive system converts food into simpler substances for the body to absorb as nutrients.
How does the muscular system support the digestive system?
The muscular system supports the digestive system by facilitating the movement of food through peristalsis and segmentation.
Where does the process of segmentation occur?
The process of segmentation occurs in the small intestine.
Which of the following inhibits the secretion of the gastric glands? a) Gastrin b) Secretin c) Histamine d) Acetylcholine
b) Secretin
Which of the following statements about the digestive system is false? a) It includes the alimentary canal and accessory organs b) It is responsible for nutrient absorption c) It produces insulin d) It eliminates waste
c) It produces insulin
Which of the following is responsible for creating digestive enzymes? a) Liver b) Stomach c) Pancreas d) Gallbladder
c) Pancreas
What structures are used by both the respiratory and digestive systems?
The pharynx is used by both the respiratory and digestive systems.
Which of the following occurs during the gastric phase of gastric secretion?
During the gastric phase, the presence of food in the stomach stimulates the secretion of gastric juices.
Which of the following is not an accessory digestive organ? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
d) Esophagus
Which pancreatic enzyme is responsible for the breakdown of carbohydrates?
Amylase is the pancreatic enzyme responsible for the breakdown of carbohydrates.
What structure prevents food and liquids from entering the trachea?
The epiglottis prevents food and liquids from entering the trachea.
How does the digestive system support the muscular system?
The digestive system provides nutrients absorbed from food that are essential for muscle function and repair.
Which of the following might stimulate the cephalic phase of gastric secretion? a) Eating food b) Smelling food c) Digesting food d) Absorbing nutrients
b) Smelling food
What is the cephalic phase?
The cephalic phase is the initial phase of gastric secretion triggered by the sight, smell, or thought of food.