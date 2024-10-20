Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #3
Which of the following can cause megacolon? Select all that apply. a) Hirschsprung's disease b) Chronic constipation c) Ulcerative colitis d) Appendicitis
a) Hirschsprung's disease, b) Chronic constipationWhich part of the digestive system has villi?
The small intestine has villi.Which of the following is a function of the digestive system? a) Respiration b) Circulation c) Absorption d) Excretion
c) AbsorptionWhich of the following is the main place for fiber digestion in horses?
The cecum is the main place for fiber digestion in horses.Which is not an accessory organ or gland of the digestive system? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
d) EsophagusWhich of the following is true about digestive enzymes?
Digestive enzymes catalyze the breakdown of food molecules into absorbable units.How do the digestive and circulatory systems work together?
The digestive system breaks down food into nutrients, which are then absorbed into the bloodstream by the circulatory system.Which enzyme breaks down protein-forming polypeptides in the stomach?
Pepsin breaks down protein-forming polypeptides in the stomach.Which of the following drug forms should not be administered orally? a) Tablets b) Capsules c) Injections d) Syrups
c) InjectionsWhich statement about diet and diabetes is true?
A balanced diet with controlled carbohydrate intake is crucial for managing diabetes.Which of the following statements about the pancreatic enzyme trypsin are true?
Trypsin is an enzyme that digests proteins in the small intestine.Which layer of the digestive tract secretes a fluid that reduces friction with other organs?
The serosa layer of the digestive tract secretes a fluid that reduces friction with other organs.Which client statement indicates a need for further instruction about a duodenal ulcer?
A statement indicating that spicy foods cause ulcers would indicate a need for further instruction.Which of the following is an advantage of a complete digestive system?
A complete digestive system allows for more efficient digestion and absorption of nutrients.What body systems are related to taking in nutrients and expelling them from the body?
The digestive and excretory systems are related to taking in nutrients and expelling waste from the body.Which of the following is a correct statement about fiber in the digestive system?
Fiber aids in digestion by adding bulk to stool and promoting regular bowel movements.Which of the following is not a digestion accessory organ? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
d) EsophagusWhat cell produces pepsinogen?
Chief cells in the stomach produce pepsinogen.How well do you think your system will digest food? Explain your reasoning.
This is subjective and depends on individual health, diet, and digestive efficiency.Immediately after chylomicrons leave the intestinal cells, where do they go?
Chylomicrons enter the lymphatic system before reaching the bloodstream.Which layer of the digestive tract contains blood vessels and nerve cells?
The submucosa layer contains blood vessels and nerve cells.Which of the following is not a component of bile? a) Bile salts b) Cholesterol c) Bilirubin d) Amylase
d) AmylaseWhich two body systems are primarily responsible for breaking down food and removing waste?
The digestive and excretory systems are primarily responsible for breaking down food and removing waste.After chylomicrons leave the intestinal cells, what is their next destination?
Chylomicrons enter the lymphatic system before reaching the bloodstream.Which of the following is true about bile?
Bile aids in the emulsification of fats, making them easier to digest.Which organ produces a chemical necessary for fat emulsification?
The liver produces bile, which is necessary for fat emulsification.Which of the following vitamins is absorbed in the ileum after binding to intrinsic factor?
Vitamin B12 is absorbed in the ileum after binding to intrinsic factor.Which of the following foods would be the safest option for a person with celiac disease? a) Wheat bread b) Rice c) Barley d) Rye
b) RiceWhich of these enzymes digests proteins in the small intestine?
Trypsin digests proteins in the small intestine.Which of the following is considered to be an accessory organ of the digestive system? a) Liver b) Stomach c) Small intestine d) Esophagus
a) LiverWhy are the muscles that move food through your digestive tract called involuntary muscles?
They are called involuntary muscles because their movement is not under conscious control.The nurse instructs the client on which activity that would minimize risk for constipation?
The nurse instructs the client to increase fiber intake and stay hydrated to minimize the risk for constipation.Which digestive system organ is the target of gastrin?
The stomach is the target of gastrin.What is the outermost layer of the gastrointestinal tract wall?
The outermost layer of the gastrointestinal tract wall is the serosa.During digestion, what is the role of the villi?
The villi increase the surface area for absorption of nutrients in the small intestine.What regulates the release of pancreatic digestive secretions?
Hormones such as secretin and cholecystokinin regulate the release of pancreatic digestive secretions.Which of the following should you not do before preparing food? a) Wash your hands b) Clean the kitchen surface c) Handle raw meat d) Use separate cutting boards for meat and vegetables
c) Handle raw meatWhich of the following are functions of the digestive system? a) Ingestion b) Digestion c) Absorption d) All of the above
d) All of the aboveWhat is the primary cause of peptic ulcers?
The primary cause of peptic ulcers is infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria.Which of the following is an accessory organ of digestion? a) Liver b) Stomach c) Small intestine d) Esophagus
a) Liver