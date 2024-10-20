Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of the following statements about digestion is true?
Digestion involves both mechanical and chemical processes to break down food into absorbable nutrients.
Which of the following statements about the duodenum is false? a) It is the first part of the small intestine b) It receives bile and pancreatic juices c) It is where most nutrient absorption occurs d) It is involved in the digestion of proteins
c) It is where most nutrient absorption occurs
Which of the following statements describes pancreatic lipase?
Pancreatic lipase is an enzyme that breaks down fats into fatty acids and glycerol.
Which germ layer gives rise to the lining of the digestive tract?
The endoderm germ layer gives rise to the lining of the digestive tract.
You are most likely to find acidophiles in which part of the GI tract?
Acidophiles are most likely found in the stomach due to its acidic environment.
Which of the following cells produce pepsinogen?
Chief cells produce pepsinogen.
Which of these is not an accessory organ of digestion? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
d) Esophagus
Which recommendation will the nurse give about introducing solid foods in infants?
The nurse will recommend introducing solid foods around 6 months of age, starting with iron-fortified cereals.
Which of the following does not digest proteins? a) Pepsin b) Trypsin c) Amylase d) Chymotrypsin
c) Amylase
Which pancreatic enzyme digests protein?
Trypsin is a pancreatic enzyme that digests protein.
Which digestive organ has both endocrine and exocrine functions? a) Liver b) Stomach c) Gallbladder d) Pancreas
d) Pancreas
What enzyme is responsible for digesting emulsified fats?
Lipase is responsible for digesting emulsified fats.
Which of the following is not an intestinal enzyme? a) Maltase b) Sucrase c) Lactase d) Pepsin
d) Pepsin
During digestion, what is the role of the pancreas?
The pancreas secretes digestive enzymes and bicarbonate to aid in digestion and neutralize stomach acid.
Which of the following is not one of the main functions of the digestive system? a) Ingestion b) Digestion c) Respiration d) Absorption
c) Respiration
Which layer of the digestive tract is in direct contact with ingested food?
The mucosa layer is in direct contact with ingested food.
What happens when pepsin enters the small intestine?
Pepsin becomes inactive in the small intestine due to the higher pH environment.
Which of the following secretions converts pepsinogen to pepsin?
Hydrochloric acid (HCl) in the stomach converts pepsinogen to pepsin.
Pancreatic amylase is important for the breakdown of what biological molecules?
Pancreatic amylase is important for the breakdown of carbohydrates.
Which of the following layers of the gastrointestinal tract wall contains the muscularis mucosae?
The mucosa layer contains the muscularis mucosae.
Which of the following is not a function of gastric hydrochloric acid (HCl)? a) Activating pepsinogen b) Killing bacteria c) Neutralizing stomach acid d) Breaking down food
c) Neutralizing stomach acid
Why does the large intestine not contain villi and microvilli?
The large intestine does not contain villi and microvilli because its primary function is water absorption, not nutrient absorption.
What is the function of folds and villi?
Folds and villi increase the surface area for nutrient absorption in the small intestine.
Which accessory organ of the digestive system does not produce any enzymes or digestive secretions?
The gallbladder does not produce any enzymes or digestive secretions; it stores bile.
Where are most fat-digesting enzymes produced?
Most fat-digesting enzymes are produced in the pancreas.
Which layer of the alimentary canal wall secretes mucus and enzymes?
The mucosa layer secretes mucus and enzymes.
Which of the following statement(s) regarding digestion is/are correct? a) Digestion involves both mechanical and chemical processes b) Enzymes play a key role in chemical digestion c) Nutrient absorption occurs primarily in the large intestine d) Both a and b
d) Both a and b
Which of the following is a feature of the digestive tube in most animal phyla?
A complete digestive tube with a separate mouth and anus is a feature of most animal phyla.
Which of the following is the innermost layer of the digestive tract?
The mucosa is the innermost layer of the digestive tract.
Where does protein digestion begin?
Protein digestion begins in the stomach.
Which organ produces enzymes to digest energy-providing nutrients?
The pancreas produces enzymes to digest energy-providing nutrients.
What is the function of the villi?
The villi increase the surface area for absorption of nutrients in the small intestine.
Which of the following organs does not assist in the digestion of lipids? a) Liver b) Pancreas c) Gallbladder d) Esophagus
d) Esophagus
In terms of food capture, what is the role of the digestive system?
The digestive system captures food, breaks it down into nutrients, and absorbs them into the body.
What are three ways you can prevent foodborne illnesses?
Three ways to prevent foodborne illnesses are: 1) Wash hands and surfaces often, 2) Separate raw meat from other foods, 3) Cook foods to the right temperature.