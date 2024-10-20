Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #5 Flashcards
The stomach and which other organ are responsible for digesting food?
The stomach and the small intestine are responsible for digesting food.Gastrin has which of the following effects on gastrointestinal (GI) motility?
Gastrin increases gastrointestinal (GI) motility.Which of the following is a function of both the excretory system and the digestive system?
Both systems are involved in the elimination of waste from the body.Which statement is true about the signs and symptoms of projectile vomiting?
Projectile vomiting can be a sign of a serious condition such as pyloric stenosis and requires medical evaluation.Which layer of the GI tract comes into direct contact with food?
The mucosa layer comes into direct contact with food.Which of these foods are permitted on a full liquid diet? a) Broth b) Ice cream c) Mashed potatoes d) Grilled chicken
b) Ice creamWhich of the following foods should be avoided by a person with celiac disease? a) Rice b) Corn c) Wheat d) Quinoa
c) WheatWhat are the three components of gastric juice?
The three components of gastric juice are hydrochloric acid, pepsin, and mucus.Which of these organs has no active role in chemical digestion? a) Stomach b) Small intestine c) Large intestine d) Pancreas
c) Large intestineWhat does pepsin break down?
Pepsin breaks down proteins into smaller peptides.