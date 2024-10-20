Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #5
1/10
  • The stomach and which other organ are responsible for digesting food?
    The stomach and the small intestine are responsible for digesting food.
  • Gastrin has which of the following effects on gastrointestinal (GI) motility?
    Gastrin increases gastrointestinal (GI) motility.
  • Which of the following is a function of both the excretory system and the digestive system?
    Both systems are involved in the elimination of waste from the body.
  • Which statement is true about the signs and symptoms of projectile vomiting?
    Projectile vomiting can be a sign of a serious condition such as pyloric stenosis and requires medical evaluation.
  • Which layer of the GI tract comes into direct contact with food?
    The mucosa layer comes into direct contact with food.
  • Which of these foods are permitted on a full liquid diet? a) Broth b) Ice cream c) Mashed potatoes d) Grilled chicken
    b) Ice cream
  • Which of the following foods should be avoided by a person with celiac disease? a) Rice b) Corn c) Wheat d) Quinoa
    c) Wheat
  • What are the three components of gastric juice?
    The three components of gastric juice are hydrochloric acid, pepsin, and mucus.
  • Which of these organs has no active role in chemical digestion? a) Stomach b) Small intestine c) Large intestine d) Pancreas
    c) Large intestine
  • What does pepsin break down?
    Pepsin breaks down proteins into smaller peptides.