Introduction to the Digestive System quiz #6 Flashcards

What are the two main groups of digestive organs? The two main groups are the alimentary canal (GI tract) and accessory organs.

Name three accessory organs of the digestive system. Three accessory organs are the teeth, liver, and pancreas.

List the five key digestive processes. The five key digestive processes are ingestion, propulsion, digestion, absorption, and defecation.

What is propulsion in the digestive system? Propulsion is the movement of food through the alimentary canal, including swallowing and peristalsis.

What is mechanical digestion? Mechanical digestion is the physical breakdown of food, such as chewing and churning.

Where does most nutrient absorption occur in the digestive system? Most nutrient absorption occurs in the small intestine.