Introduction to the Endocrine System definitions Flashcards

  • Endocrine System
    A network of glands that release hormones into the bloodstream for whole-body signaling.
  • Hormone
    Chemical messengers released by glands, traveling through blood to target cells with specific receptors.
  • Endocrine Gland
    Structures specialized for secreting hormones directly into the bloodstream.
  • Receptor
    A protein on or in a cell that binds to a specific hormone to initiate a response.
  • Autocrine Signaling
    A form of signaling where a cell releases a chemical messenger that binds to receptors on its own surface.
  • Paracrine Signaling
    A form of signaling where cells release messengers that affect nearby cells within the same tissue.
  • Amino Acid-Based Hormones
    Water-soluble hormones that bind to receptors on the cell membrane and include epinephrine.
  • Steroid Hormones
    Lipid-soluble hormones derived from cholesterol, traveling bound to proteins, and binding receptors inside cells.
  • Hypothalamus
    A brain region that regulates homeostasis and links the nervous and endocrine systems.
  • Pituitary Gland
    A gland under the hypothalamus that produces hormones influencing other endocrine glands.
  • Thyroid Gland
    A gland regulating metabolism, located in the neck, producing thyroid hormones.
  • Adrenal Glands
    Glands atop the kidneys that produce hormones like adrenaline, involved in stress response.
  • Pancreas
    An organ with both digestive and endocrine functions, releasing hormones like insulin.
  • Gonads
    Reproductive organs (ovaries and testes) that produce sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone.
  • Thyroid Hormone
    An amino acid-based hormone that is hydrophobic, requiring a transport protein and intracellular receptors.