Introduction to the Endocrine System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Endocrine System definitions
- Endocrine SystemA network of glands that release hormones into the bloodstream for whole-body signaling.
- HormoneChemical messengers released by glands, traveling through blood to target cells with specific receptors.
- Endocrine GlandStructures specialized for secreting hormones directly into the bloodstream.
- ReceptorA protein on or in a cell that binds to a specific hormone to initiate a response.
- Autocrine SignalingA form of signaling where a cell releases a chemical messenger that binds to receptors on its own surface.
- Paracrine SignalingA form of signaling where cells release messengers that affect nearby cells within the same tissue.
- Amino Acid-Based HormonesWater-soluble hormones that bind to receptors on the cell membrane and include epinephrine.
- Steroid HormonesLipid-soluble hormones derived from cholesterol, traveling bound to proteins, and binding receptors inside cells.
- HypothalamusA brain region that regulates homeostasis and links the nervous and endocrine systems.
- Pituitary GlandA gland under the hypothalamus that produces hormones influencing other endocrine glands.
- Thyroid GlandA gland regulating metabolism, located in the neck, producing thyroid hormones.
- Adrenal GlandsGlands atop the kidneys that produce hormones like adrenaline, involved in stress response.
- PancreasAn organ with both digestive and endocrine functions, releasing hormones like insulin.
- GonadsReproductive organs (ovaries and testes) that produce sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone.
- Thyroid HormoneAn amino acid-based hormone that is hydrophobic, requiring a transport protein and intracellular receptors.