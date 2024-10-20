Introduction to the Endocrine System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Endocrine System A network of glands that release hormones into the bloodstream for whole-body signaling.

Hormone Chemical messengers released by glands, traveling through blood to target cells with specific receptors.

Endocrine Gland Structures specialized for secreting hormones directly into the bloodstream.

Receptor A protein on or in a cell that binds to a specific hormone to initiate a response.

Autocrine Signaling A form of signaling where a cell releases a chemical messenger that binds to receptors on its own surface.

Paracrine Signaling A form of signaling where cells release messengers that affect nearby cells within the same tissue.

Amino Acid-Based Hormones Water-soluble hormones that bind to receptors on the cell membrane and include epinephrine.

Steroid Hormones Lipid-soluble hormones derived from cholesterol, traveling bound to proteins, and binding receptors inside cells.

Hypothalamus A brain region that regulates homeostasis and links the nervous and endocrine systems.

Pituitary Gland A gland under the hypothalamus that produces hormones influencing other endocrine glands.

Thyroid Gland A gland regulating metabolism, located in the neck, producing thyroid hormones.

Adrenal Glands Glands atop the kidneys that produce hormones like adrenaline, involved in stress response.

Pancreas An organ with both digestive and endocrine functions, releasing hormones like insulin.

Gonads Reproductive organs (ovaries and testes) that produce sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone.