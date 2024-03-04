Introduction to the Endocrine System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Types of Chemical Messengers
Hello and welcome to the endocrine system. So by now, you should know that the endocrine system sends messages throughout the body. But you also know it's not the only system that does that. And there are other types of messages that can be sent in the body. What we want to do here is establish what makes endocrine signals unique from the other types of signals your body can send. And we're gonna start by talking about the types of chemical messengers. Now, before we get into that, let's just remember the nervous system, right? The nervous system is different because it uses electrochemical signals, those action potential is actually flipping of charges. And then also at the synapses, it's gonna use some chemical messengers in the form of neurotransmitters. This is very different from the endocrine system, which the endocrine system only uses those chemical messengers, actual molecules to carry the signal. Now, when we think of a chemical signal, I wanna break it down into two basic parts. First off, we have the chemical messenger and that's the molecule that is actually traveling from one place to another to carry a message. And in the endocrine system that molecule is called a hormone. But hormones aren't the only type of chemical messengers that are in the body. Now, the other part of any chemical signal is going to be a receptor, right. So the signal goes out, the molecule goes out and then something has to receive that signal. The receptor binds to the messenger to initiate a response. So whenever you think about a chemical message, remember those two parts, the messenger, the molecule and the receptor that it's gonna bind to. Now, chemical messengers can be broken up in a few different ways. And one way is how widely they initiate a response or another way to think of this is how far in the body do these molecules actually travel and carry the signal. Well, here we're going to describe three types of messages. And it is a good idea to know at least the very basics of what makes these difference. The first is going to be auto crn signaling and auto. Well, to remember this, that prefix auto means self. So auto crn signaling we're gonna say is short distance, but you could even say practically no distance in autocrine signaling, the receptor, the thing that receives the message is on the same cell that released the message. So the cell releases a chemical this chemical messenger and it's going to bind to a receptor on the same cell. And that's going to tell the cell something about what's going on around it. Next we have Perrin signaling. Well, Perin is also gonna be short distance but not so short distance. The receptor here is going to be within the same tissue. So a cell releases some molecule and cells of the same tissue very close by have a receptor. And that's going to give them some information about the environment around them. And what we're really focusing on in this unit, however, is going to be endocrine system and endocrine signaling is what I like to think of as whole body signaling. Endocrine signaling uses hormones and there's nothing really unique about a hormone. It is a chemical messenger that goes out. What is unique about it is that it is distributed by the blood. Where does the bud go in your body? Well, it goes to your whole body. So when a hormone is released, typically it goes everywhere. Now is that you care. No, not everywhere has the receptor, but the message goes everywhere. And that's what makes the endocrine system unique. All right, we're gonna look at that a little bit more and compare it to the our other systems and the example to follow. I'll see you there.
Introduction to the Endocrine System Example 1
Our example tells us that the body uses two systems for communication, the nervous system and the endocrine system. We want to film the table below contrasting the two systems. And as I look at this table, I see that in one column, I have the nervous system. In the next column, I have the endocrine system and the rows are what we want to contrast here, we have the speed, the mechanism, the length of stimuli and the location of action. All right. Now, we haven't made this comparison really explicitly yet. But you should know a lot about the nervous system already in this course. And you don't need to know much about the endocrine system to fill out a table like this. I'll just also note filling out a table like this is not that conceptually difficult a question, but it is a common question. So you probably want to practice it some and be familiar with these differences. So first up speed, but when you think of a signal in the nervous system, how fast does it travel? I think it travels fast, right? We're talking about action potentials signals going down these myelinated axons. We're talking about things taking, usually we're measuring it in like milliseconds, the endocrine system. Well, remember endocrine system, we're putting things into the blood and we have to wait for the blood to travel around. The blood does not travel in the speed of milliseconds. Right. We're talking usually here at least minutes. So this speed is going to be slow, at least in comparison to the nervous system. Well, the mechanism in the nervous system, we're gonna use action potentials and neurotransmitters in the endocrine system, we said we're gonna use chemical messengers and those chemical messengers are called so much. And a hormone is just a molecule that's put into the blood that binds to a receptor somewhere else in the body initiating a response, thereby sending a message. All right. Next, we have the length of the stimuli. Well, when you think of a nervous system stimulus, how long do you think of it as lasting? Well, I think of it as lasting very short. And those stimuli, you know, they are seem almost instantaneous, right, really fast stimulus that get to the place where they're going and that's, that's all they are. And then they're done, compare that to the endocrine system. Again, you put hormones in the blood, they're gonna stay in the blood, at least for a little while, at least for several minutes and usually for much longer than that. All right. Finally, we have location of action when you think of the nervous system, when you think of a nervous signal, where does that signal go? Well, I usually think of it as starting at one very specific place on one end of a neuron and traveling to the other end of that neuron. So in that way, I think of this as going to very specific locations, compare that to the endocrine system. In the endocrine system, you just usually just sort of dump the hormones into the blood, where does the blood go? It goes everywhere. So I'm gonna write here diverse locations. Now again, it's only gonna affect those regions that have the right receptor, but the hormone goes everywhere it goes all throughout the body. All right. Again, I don't think this is the most conceptually difficult type table to fill out, but it is a type question that you will often see. So you should practice it. We have more, practice problems to follow. You have more.
For a nerve impulse to travel from one neuron to another, the signal must be transmitted across a synapse. At the synapse, the axon releases a neurotransmitter that then diffuses across the synapse and activates receptors on the subsequent dendrite. While this is an example of a nervous signal using a neurotransmitter, the action of neurotransmitter at a synapse is also sometimes considered an example of what other type of signaling?
A
Endocrine.
B
Autocrine.
C
Paracrine.
D
Intracellular.
Epinephrine (also known as adrenaline) is produced by your adrenal cortex during stressful situations. The adrenal cortex is part of the adrenal gland, located just superior to the kidneys. One of the targets for adrenaline is the heart, where it increases the heart rate. Based on this description, what type of signaling molecule is adrenaline?
A
Endocrine.
B
Autocrine.
C
Paracrine.
D
Intracellular.
Between the statements below, which one correctly describes a significant difference between how the endocrine and nervous systems function?
A
Chemical messengers of the endocrine system diffuse across a synapse, while in the nervous system they travel in the blood.
B
The nervous system is faster acting than the endocrine system.
C
The endocrine uses both chemical and electrical signals; the nervous system only uses chemical signals.
D
Signals transmitted by the endocrine system travel shorter spans than those of the nervous system.
Components of the Endocrine System
We defined an endocrine signal as a chemical message that travels to the blood. Here, we wanna talk about the endocrine system as all the things that release and respond to those chemical messengers. So we're gonna do that first by sort of breaking down that signal a little bit more. We're gonna talk about what releases the signal, how is it received? We're gonna look at the different glands that release those chemical messengers and then we're gonna talk about the types of things in the body that the endocrine system is largely responsible for regulating. So we're gonna do that all by talking about the components of the endocrine system. And right now though, we just wanna give this sort of general picture, there's a lot more details that we're gonna go over, but we wanna give this general picture. So when you get those specific pieces, you understand a little bit better, how they fit together, we're gonna start with the glands and the glands are gonna be structures that are specialized for secreting substances. And you might remember we have exocrine glands and we have endocrine glands, exocrine glands are responsible for secreting substances onto a body surface, things like sweat. And then we have endocrine glands and endocrine glands release hormones, those chemical messengers specifically into blood. All right. Well, we have our list of endocrine glands here. Let's, so let's go through them. It is very likely that you're gonna be responsible for the names, the locations and the hormones produced by these endocrine glands. Now, right now again, we're just giving an overview. There's a lot more specifics we're gonna get into, but we wanna give these general pictures. So when we get to those specifics, you understand how it all fits together. So we'll start with the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus is actually a region of the brain. So it's part of the nervous system and it's right sort of up there in the middle of the brain and it largely uh regulates homeostasis. Well, the endocrine system is responsible for controlling men homeostatic variables. So this is how the nervous system and the endocrine system talk to each other. We go down, we have the pineal gland and here in the pineal gland, we have a small gland sort of tucked in the back of the brain that's responsible for regulating your sleep and wake or your circadian rhythms. We have the pituitary gland, the pituitary gland. So right here, right under the hypothalamus. And when we say that the nervous system and the endocrine system, talk to each other. It's between that hypothalamus and the pituitary gland, the pituitary gland makes a whole bunch of hormones and many of those hormones go out and tell other endocrine glands what hormones they should release as we go down. We have the thyroid gland and the parathyroid gland or glands. And that's right here. The thyroid gland is a larger gland, largely responsible for regulating the body's metabolism. And the parathyroid glands are four very small glands on the thyroid gland that regulate the body's calcium levels. We go down, we have the thymus. The thymus is this gland here in the chest. The thymus is very active in childhood and it gets less and less active as you age. We have the adrenal gland or adrenal glands. These are two glands sitting right there on top of the kidneys that are largely responsible for responding to stress with the pancreas. The sort of yellow gland here tucked in by the stomach. The pancreas is actually part of the digestive system and the endocrine system, it releases digestive enzymes into the intestines, but it also releases hormones that regulate blood glucose levels. And then finally, we have the gonads in females, that's the ovaries. And in males, the testes, you can see those drawn here, we have the female reproductive system on the left with the ovaries and we have a testes of the male reproductive system there. On the right. These are gonna be responsible for releasing the sex hormones. All right. So that's that list of glands. But an important thing to note is that there are actually many other organs that also release hormones. What makes something part of the endocrine system is that it releases a hormone, a chemical messenger that travels through the blood. Now, that's really the main job of these things, but other things in the body do it as well. For example, fat cells release hormones, these other things we usually don't list as a major component of the endocrine system. Well, because a lot of things do it and their main job is part of some other system. All right, as we go down the things that get released, that's the hormone and we've defined this before. But let's do it again. Hormones are gonna be these chemical messengers that circulate in blood. The way I think of a hormone is that the hormone gets sent out to sort of just give a general message. Hey, this is the state of the body or this is something generally that's happening in the body right now. It gets put in the blood and that's because the blood goes basically everywhere. So now the entire body has this sort of update. Hey, this is something that's happening right now. Now what responds to that, what responds is gonna be the target cells. The target cells are the cells with a specific receptor. So the hormone goes basically everywhere, but not everything responds depending on the message. Some things may not have to do anything. So they don't even have the receptor. Some things will respond one way other cells will respond a different way. The hormone is a general message saying, hey, this is what's happening right now, the target cells with the receptors will respond differently depending on what their job is in responding to that signal. All right. So what types of things are we talking about regulating here? Well, here we've broken up into five sort of generalized groups. Now, this is an official grouping, but this is just sort of an easy way that I like to think about it. So we're gonna say here, the hormones can help control a variety of bodily functions. We have growth and development and we have an image here of a baby looking like growing up to be this uh person here who's like an adolescent. You can imagine the amount of changes anatomically and uh and physiologically that happened going from a baby to an adolescent that takes a lot of coordinating the endocrine system is gonna be largely responsible for that reproduction. Well as this image, we have a woman here who looks fairly pregnant there, reproduction, the production of gametes, hormone cycling as part of reproduction and then also in pregnancy, regulating those body changes so that the body is able to support a growing fetus. We have electrolyte balance. And for this, we have a gentleman here who looks kind of thirsty electrolyte balance. The endocrine system is responsible for telling the kidneys, how much urine to make. So that we have the right amount of volume of water in our blood. We have metabolism and we have a woman here who looks pretty happy eating a piece of pizza, how our body processes different food molecules that's gonna be responding to signals from the endocrine system. And then we have activate body defenses and we have a gentleman here running away from a rattlesnake it looks like. So you've probably heard of a fight or flight response that's largely controlled by the hormone adrenaline, but we have other hormones that control other types of stress responses as well. Ok. So again, this is our sort of general picture of the endocrine system, the types of things it does. We're gonna get into a lot more details coming up. I'm looking forward to it. I hope you are too.
Introduction to the Endocrine System Example 2
Let's look at this example together. The example says the table below lists several hormones in a short description of their specific function in the body. Using this information for each hormone, consider whether the hormone plays a role in each of the five major body functions listed if a hormone does play a role, place a check mark in the correct call. And we have five hormones here at this point, you are not expected to know the specific hormones or what they do. We will get to that. But our five hormones are gonna be insulin, estrogen, anti diuretic hormone, cortisol, and growth hormone. And here again, you don't need to know this yet, but we have sort of this oversimplified general function of these hormones uh listed out and then we have our five categories and these five categories. Again, we said before, these are kind of, you know, very general, maybe, you know, you could, could break things up differently. But for our purposes, this is a good way to divide things, those are gonna be growth and development, reproduction, electrolyte, balance metabolism and the body's defenses. So first up, we'll talk about insulin, insulin, we're gonna say here, well, insulin sends out a signal sort of updating the body about something that's going on and the response is that it lowers blood sugar. So which of those five categories does that seem to fit under? Now, to me, that sounds like metabolism. Anytime you're talking about a nutrient, it's very likely to be in the category of metabolism and blood sugar. That's definitely a nutrient. Ok. Next up, we have estrogen, estrogen, it says is gonna regulate secondary sexual characteristics and regulates menstruation. So which categories for estrogen? Well, right away, when I see regulates menstruation. Well, that's definitely tied into reproduction. Menstruation are those reproductive cycles. Uh And also, you know, obviously the secondary sexual characteristics, sexual characteristics are there for reproduction, but also people have sexual, secondary sexual characteristics because they grew them and they developed them. So I'm gonna put a check under growth and development because whether you grow and develop into having a male type body or a female type body depends on which sex hormones you get early in development and how the target cells respond to those sex hormones. And an important player in that is gonna be estrogen. All right. So, next, we have anti diuretic hormone, anti diuretic hormone, gonna send out some signal. The response to that signal is that it decreases urine production and increases fluid in the blood. So which category would that fall under? Well, I'm gonna say under electrolyte balance all right. If the signal goes out like, hey, you know, salt concentration here is getting kinda high. Well, the kidneys are gonna respond by making less urine and that's gonna increase the amount of fluid in the blood and that's going to lower that salt concentration. It's gonna regulate that electrolyte balance. All right. Next, we have cortisol, cortisol increases blood sugar for a stress response. Well, when I look at that and I'm gonna move over here to get a little out of the way, blood sugar, that's a nutrient. So I'm putting something under metabolism. It's definitely re regulating metabolism in some way, but it's re regulating metabolism as part of a stress response. And a stress response has to do with defending the body in some way. So Cortisol, it has sort of these rad functions that sort of overlap metabolism and activating body's defenses. Again, putting things in a single category like this can be difficult sometimes because the body is complex. Well, finally, we have growth hormone and growth hormone is gonna initiate cell division. This one feels a little less complex. I'm gonna go ahead and put my checkmark right there under growth and development. Now again, things actually are complex when you're growing and developing, you need to adjust metabolism. There's other things that happen to happen in the body. These categories are a good way to organize the thoughts, to organize the types of things that hormones are doing. Realize they are not a very specific or exhaustive list or they don't have really hard lines, but organizing your thoughts this way can help. So I encourage you to do it. Like always you got more practice problems to follow. You should give him a try.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Target cells can be defined as cells that possess a receptor that binds a particular hormone.
A
True
B
False: target cells are cells with a direct cellular connection with a gland.
C
False: target cells are defined as cells that hormones are chemically attracted to.
D
False: the target cell produces and releases hormones into the blood.
Ghrelin is a hormone produced in the stomach with target cells in the anterior pituitary. Its release is associated with feelings of hunger, and its release is lowest immediately after eating. Considering this, why do you think the stomach is not usually considered as an organ of the endocrine system?
A
As described, ghrelin is part of a paracrine and not endocrine signal.
B
While stomach contributes to endocrine function, the stomach’s primary role is not endocrine signaling.
C
The stomach is an example of an exocrine gland, not an endocrine gland.
D
Endocrine glands send signals to target cells, not other endocrine glands.
Which statement below correctly identifies the difference between the endocrine system and other body systems?
A
The organs of most other systems are typically connected or in close proximity, while the endocrine system is distributed throughout the body.
B
The organs of other systems are embryologically linked while the endocrine organs develop from separate germ layers.
C
The organs of other body systems only receive signals from the either the parasympathetic or sympathetic nervous system while the endocrine system receives signals from both.
D
Organs of the endocrine system are the only organs in the body that produce hormones.
Hormones
We've previously defined hormones as chemical messengers that travel through the blood. But that definition encompasses a whole bunch of molecules that can be chemically and functionally quite different from each other sometimes. So here we wanna start to put hormones into groups so that we can talk about them a little bit more specifically. And we're gonna start by breaking them up into two major groups based on their chemical structure. Before we do that, let's just remind ourselves that hormones are chemical messengers used by the endocrine system for whole body signaling. And when I say that, remember, hormones go in the blood, where does the blood go virtually everywhere in your body? We're gonna start by saying that hormones can be grouped by their chemical structure. And when we do that, we get two major groups to start and we're gonna go through these groups here. And they're illustrated here in these two boxes. We'll start with the box on the left, this blue box and this represents the amino acid based hormones. And to illustrate an amino acid based hormone here, we have epinephrine drawn out and epinephrine also known as adrenaline is a hormone used in the fight or flight response. Now, amino acid based hormones, this is still a really big diverse group of molecules. You can see here, epinephrine, this is a pretty small molecule. It's a single modified amino acid. We have other amino acid based hormones that are string of a few amino acids. We call those peptide hormones. And then we have some that we call protein hormones because there are a few 100 amino acids linked together. Now, I just say that now just know that as we go through this, there are gonna be exceptions. Not every amino acid based hormone follows every one of these rules that we're going over here. But generally this is true. Amino acid based hormones tend to be water soluble now because they're water soluble. Well, your blood is mostly made of water. So these are transported through the blood just dissolved in the blood, these hormones just go into the blood, they're dissolved. Now, right away, they can go everywhere that the blood goes. But this does create a problem when they get to the target cell because things that are dissolved in the blood. Well, they are hydrophilic but the inside of the cell membrane. Remember the cell membrane is a lipid bilayer, the inside of the cell membrane is hydrophobic. So these generally cannot cross the cell membrane. They need to send their signal from outside the cell. So knowing that you can probably figure out where the receptor for these hormones are, that means the receptor must be on the outside of the cell, on the cell membrane. And really most hormones that we talk about are going to be amino acid uh based hormones. Unless we're talking about sex hormones. Again, there are some other uh exceptions, but generally most non sex hormones are gonna be amino acid based hormones. Now, just to illustrate this all out, we can see here, the adrenal glands here sitting on top of the kidneys, they've released the hormone, epinephrine. We can see, epinephrine is just in water there. It's dissolved in the water of your blood. And when it gets to the cell, you can see that this arrow stops on the outside of the cell because it can't get into, it cannot cross the cell membrane. So when we think of the receptors, we could even draw them in if we wanted, the receptors would be here on the outside of the cell. All right. Now, that's all going to be quite different from our steroid hormones. Our steroid hormones are gonna be synthesized from cholesterol and to illustrate a steroid hormone here, we have estrogen sort of the female sex hormone. Now, cholesterol is a lipid. So, steroid hormones are generally lipid soluble. Well, if they're lipid soluble, that means that they do not dissolve in water. So to get around, they are transported, bound to transport proteins to go through the blood, they need to be. But they need to be bound to another protein so that they can be dissolved and then travel and go everywhere the blood goes. But this means when they get to the cell, they can cross the cell membrane, they can cross that lipid dilator. Because these uh these hormones are hydrophobic. Well, if they can cross the cell membrane, that means that generally the receptor location can be inside the cell. Now, to illustrate this all out again, we see here that generally these are gonna be your sex hormones. Examples, here we have estrogen and testosterone. In fact, when you think of a steroid hormone, you might think that somebody is taking steroids maybe to build muscle. That's because they're taking testosterone or a hormone similar to testosterone because one of the effects of testosterone is to increase muscle mass. But here we're talking about estrogen. So we have an illustration of the female reproductive system. And here we see the ovaries, they will release this hormone estrogen and the estrogen. Here we have illustrated traveling in a boat there because the hormone needs a transport protein. It can't be directly in the water of the blood, it needs to be bound to something else. But when it gets to the cell, we can see that this arrow actually goes all the way into the cell. This hormone can cross the cell membrane. So if we think where are those receptors where we could draw a few in they might actually be in the cytoplasm or sometimes they're actually in the nucleus. All right. So those are two major categories. I just wanna remind you here one more time exceptions exist. One notable exception is gonna be thyroid hormone, thyroid hormone is an amino acid based hormone that is hydrophobic. And so it needs a transport protein and its receptors are going to be inside the cell. So again, general categories. But for the most part, this is how you wanna remember them. We're gonna dive into more specifically what this means in terms of the functional response of how these hormones actually work and interact with cells. We'll do that coming up. But first we have examples and practice problems. You should give him a try.
Introduction to the Endocrine System Example 3
Our example here tells us that shown below are two hormones interacting with a target cell based on the image, decide which side shows a steroid hormone and which side shows an amino acid based hormone. Then it says to indicate what led you to make your decision. So we see a cell here and we have it sort of divided in two. We have a pink side on the left here and a purple side on the right. And we can see here on the left, we have this molecule, which I'm assuming is the hormone in pink. It has an arrow coming up, it comes up to the cell membrane and it looks like it goes right through that cell membrane. It comes in contest with this contact with this green molecule and they seem to bind together where they then go in and bind to the DNA. Now, on the right, we have this purple molecule which again, I'm assuming is my hormone. It comes and it seems to bind to this receptor here. That's sort of the end of the line for this purple molecule for that hormone. Now inside the cell, all sorts of different stuff is happening. Uh messages and molecules seem to be tagging off and eventually that something's reaching and binding to the DNA, but the hormone seem to stay outside the cell. All right. Now on that, I should be able to come up with my answer. So, on the left here with the pink molecule, which type of hormone is able to pass through the cell membrane and bind to a receptor inside the cell. That's gonna be a steroid normal. And my reasoning, well, I can just say that the receptor is inside the sun steroid hormones are derived from cholesterol. They're lipid based so they can pass through the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane. Now, on our right here, we have this purple hormone here, it is binding to the receptor and then it doesn't go in the cell. So what type of hormone can't cross the cell membrane and the receptors on the outside of the cell? Now, that would be an amino acid based hormone. In my reasoning. Well, the receptor is on the outside of the self, the receptor is on the outside of the cell. And remember, amino acid based hormones tend to be hydrophilic. They dissolve in water, which means that they cannot cross the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane, meaning the receptor has to be on the outside of the cell. Always remember these are general rules, there are exceptions to them, but that you definitely want to remember as a dividing point for those two types of hormones or practice problems. Follow, I'll see you there.
Insulin operates by activating a receptor on the outside of the target cell. Based on your knowledge of hormone types, do you expect insulin to be an amino acid-based hormone or a steroid hormone, and why?
A
Amino acid-based because it cannot pass through the cell membrane of the target cell.
B
Steroid because it cannot pass through the cell membrane of the target cell.
C
Amino acid-based because it is not water-soluble.
D
Steroid because it is water-soluble.
Why do steroid hormones use a transport protein?
A
Transport proteins allow steroid hormones to cross the cell membrane leading to a cellular response.
B
Transport proteins stabilize the hormones, so they don’t react chemically with the blood.
C
Transport proteins make steroid hormones temporarily lipid soluble.
D
Transport proteins make steroid hormones temporarily water soluble.
