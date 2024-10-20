Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #3
  • Which gland stimulates the testes and ovaries to produce sex hormones?
    The pituitary gland stimulates the testes and ovaries to produce sex hormones.
  • For which of the following would electroconvulsive therapy be most suitable?
    Electroconvulsive therapy is most suitable for severe depression.
  • What hormone is secreted in response to low blood sugar levels?
    Glucagon is secreted in response to low blood sugar levels.
  • Which of the following hormones primarily affects the reproductive organs?
    Estrogen primarily affects the reproductive organs.
  • Which hormones help maintain a relatively constant calcium concentration in the blood?
    Parathyroid hormone (PTH) and calcitonin help maintain calcium levels.
  • Which hormone is primarily responsible for growth of the endometrium after ovulation?
    Progesterone is responsible for the growth of the endometrium after ovulation.
  • The nurse monitors which client for an increased risk of digoxin toxicity?
    The nurse monitors clients with low potassium levels for increased risk of digoxin toxicity.
  • Which is the largest gland in the body?
    The liver is the largest gland in the body.
  • Which of the following triggers the release of glucagon?
    Low blood glucose levels trigger the release of glucagon.
  • Which endocrine hormone promotes the breakdown of protein in muscle cells?
    Cortisol promotes the breakdown of protein in muscle cells.
  • Which hormone regulates the sodium and water levels in the body?
    Aldosterone regulates sodium and water levels.
  • Which of the following most accurately describes the cause of an ischemic stroke?
    An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage in a blood vessel supplying the brain.
  • Which hormone regulates the production and release of thyroid hormone?
    Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) regulates the production and release of thyroid hormone.
  • What are tropic hormones?
    Tropic hormones are hormones that stimulate other endocrine glands to release hormones.
  • What hormone causes the endometrial lining to thicken?
    Estrogen causes the endometrial lining to thicken.
  • Which endocrine gland also acts as an exocrine gland?
    The pancreas acts as both an endocrine and exocrine gland.
  • Which hormone develops the primary male sexual characteristics?
    Testosterone develops primary male sexual characteristics.
  • Which type of hormone can cross a cell membrane easily?
    Steroid hormones can cross a cell membrane easily.
  • Which of the following statements concerning functions of the growth hormone (GH) is correct?
    Growth hormone stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration.
  • Which of the following would be the goal in treating hyperthyroidism?
    The goal is to reduce thyroid hormone production and alleviate symptoms.
  • Where are releasing and inhibiting hormones made?
    Releasing and inhibiting hormones are made in the hypothalamus.
  • What is the primary function of the thymus?
    The primary function of the thymus is the maturation of T-cells for the immune system.
  • Which hormone functions in the regulation of the body's metabolic rate?
    Thyroxine (T4) functions in the regulation of the body's metabolic rate.
  • The thyroid gland regulates bone growth and maintenance through its production of what hormone?
    The thyroid gland produces calcitonin, which helps regulate bone growth and maintenance.
  • Which hormone is the necessary trigger for ovulation to occur?
    Luteinizing hormone (LH) is the necessary trigger for ovulation.
  • What determines whether a particular cell is able to respond to a hormone?
    The presence of specific receptors on the cell determines its ability to respond to a hormone.
  • Which of the following endocrine disorder causes the patient to have dilutional hyponatremia?
    Syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH) causes dilutional hyponatremia.
  • How are hydrophobic hormones transported through the body?
    Hydrophobic hormones are transported bound to transport proteins in the bloodstream.
  • Which of the following statements about ADH (antidiuretic hormone) is correct?
    ADH increases water reabsorption in the kidneys, reducing urine output.
  • Which of the following is a risk factor for developing diabetes?
    Obesity is a risk factor for developing diabetes.
  • Which of these is a nonsteroid hormone?
    Insulin is a nonsteroid hormone.
  • Which of the following hormones decreases blood glucose levels?
    Insulin decreases blood glucose levels.
  • What hormone is secreted by pancreatic beta cells?
    Insulin is secreted by pancreatic beta cells.
  • Which of the following is a function of the thyroid hormone calcitonin?
    Calcitonin helps regulate calcium levels in the blood by inhibiting bone resorption.
  • Which hormone stimulates the mammary glands to produce milk after childbirth?
    Prolactin stimulates the mammary glands to produce milk after childbirth.
  • Which two hormones influence the endometrium to thicken and prepare for implantation?
    Estrogen and progesterone influence the endometrium to thicken and prepare for implantation.
  • What makes a cell a target cell for a hormone?
    A cell is a target cell for a hormone if it has specific receptors for that hormone.
  • Which of the following hormones are produced by the pancreas?
    Insulin and glucagon are produced by the pancreas.
  • What hormone stimulates the release of thyroid hormones?
    Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) stimulates the release of thyroid hormones.
  • Which is the most commonly seen adverse side effect of typical antipsychotics?
    Extrapyramidal symptoms are a common adverse side effect of typical antipsychotics.