Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which gland stimulates the testes and ovaries to produce sex hormones?
The pituitary gland stimulates the testes and ovaries to produce sex hormones.For which of the following would electroconvulsive therapy be most suitable?
Electroconvulsive therapy is most suitable for severe depression.What hormone is secreted in response to low blood sugar levels?
Glucagon is secreted in response to low blood sugar levels.Which of the following hormones primarily affects the reproductive organs?
Estrogen primarily affects the reproductive organs.Which hormones help maintain a relatively constant calcium concentration in the blood?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) and calcitonin help maintain calcium levels.Which hormone is primarily responsible for growth of the endometrium after ovulation?
Progesterone is responsible for the growth of the endometrium after ovulation.The nurse monitors which client for an increased risk of digoxin toxicity?
The nurse monitors clients with low potassium levels for increased risk of digoxin toxicity.Which is the largest gland in the body?
The liver is the largest gland in the body.Which of the following triggers the release of glucagon?
Low blood glucose levels trigger the release of glucagon.Which endocrine hormone promotes the breakdown of protein in muscle cells?
Cortisol promotes the breakdown of protein in muscle cells.Which hormone regulates the sodium and water levels in the body?
Aldosterone regulates sodium and water levels.Which of the following most accurately describes the cause of an ischemic stroke?
An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage in a blood vessel supplying the brain.Which hormone regulates the production and release of thyroid hormone?
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) regulates the production and release of thyroid hormone.What are tropic hormones?
Tropic hormones are hormones that stimulate other endocrine glands to release hormones.What hormone causes the endometrial lining to thicken?
Estrogen causes the endometrial lining to thicken.Which endocrine gland also acts as an exocrine gland?
The pancreas acts as both an endocrine and exocrine gland.Which hormone develops the primary male sexual characteristics?
Testosterone develops primary male sexual characteristics.Which type of hormone can cross a cell membrane easily?
Steroid hormones can cross a cell membrane easily.Which of the following statements concerning functions of the growth hormone (GH) is correct?
Growth hormone stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration.Which of the following would be the goal in treating hyperthyroidism?
The goal is to reduce thyroid hormone production and alleviate symptoms.Where are releasing and inhibiting hormones made?
Releasing and inhibiting hormones are made in the hypothalamus.What is the primary function of the thymus?
The primary function of the thymus is the maturation of T-cells for the immune system.Which hormone functions in the regulation of the body's metabolic rate?
Thyroxine (T4) functions in the regulation of the body's metabolic rate.The thyroid gland regulates bone growth and maintenance through its production of what hormone?
The thyroid gland produces calcitonin, which helps regulate bone growth and maintenance.Which hormone is the necessary trigger for ovulation to occur?
Luteinizing hormone (LH) is the necessary trigger for ovulation.What determines whether a particular cell is able to respond to a hormone?
The presence of specific receptors on the cell determines its ability to respond to a hormone.Which of the following endocrine disorder causes the patient to have dilutional hyponatremia?
Syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH) causes dilutional hyponatremia.How are hydrophobic hormones transported through the body?
Hydrophobic hormones are transported bound to transport proteins in the bloodstream.Which of the following statements about ADH (antidiuretic hormone) is correct?
ADH increases water reabsorption in the kidneys, reducing urine output.Which of the following is a risk factor for developing diabetes?
Obesity is a risk factor for developing diabetes.Which of these is a nonsteroid hormone?
Insulin is a nonsteroid hormone.Which of the following hormones decreases blood glucose levels?
Insulin decreases blood glucose levels.What hormone is secreted by pancreatic beta cells?
Insulin is secreted by pancreatic beta cells.Which of the following is a function of the thyroid hormone calcitonin?
Calcitonin helps regulate calcium levels in the blood by inhibiting bone resorption.Which hormone stimulates the mammary glands to produce milk after childbirth?
Prolactin stimulates the mammary glands to produce milk after childbirth.Which two hormones influence the endometrium to thicken and prepare for implantation?
Estrogen and progesterone influence the endometrium to thicken and prepare for implantation.What makes a cell a target cell for a hormone?
A cell is a target cell for a hormone if it has specific receptors for that hormone.Which of the following hormones are produced by the pancreas?
Insulin and glucagon are produced by the pancreas.What hormone stimulates the release of thyroid hormones?
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) stimulates the release of thyroid hormones.Which is the most commonly seen adverse side effect of typical antipsychotics?
Extrapyramidal symptoms are a common adverse side effect of typical antipsychotics.