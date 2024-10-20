Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #5
Which laboratory result supports a diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome?
Elevated cortisol levels support a diagnosis of Cushing’s syndrome.Which of the following is the cause of buffalo hump and moon face?
Excessive cortisol production, as seen in Cushing's syndrome, causes buffalo hump and moon face.Tropic hormones include which of the following? Options: A) Insulin B) Thyroid-stimulating hormone C) Glucagon D) Epinephrine
B) Thyroid-stimulating hormoneWhat hormone promotes an increase in the activity of osteoclasts?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) promotes an increase in osteoclast activity.A disease of the adrenal glands will most likely affect which of the following processes?
A disease of the adrenal glands will most likely affect stress response and metabolism.Which process occurs when the kidneys produce hormones such as calcitriol and erythropoietin?
The kidneys regulate calcium and red blood cell production through these hormones.Which hormone is secreted by the pancreas and stimulates the liver to increase blood sugar levels?
Glucagon is secreted by the pancreas and stimulates the liver to increase blood sugar levels.What is the best position for the client after the administration of a bisphosphonate medication?
The client should remain upright for at least 30 minutes after administration.Which gland is located immediately below the larynx and shaped like a butterfly?
The thyroid gland is located immediately below the larynx and is butterfly-shaped.A client is receiving warfarin. The nurse would expect to administer this drug by which route?
Warfarin is administered orally.What is endocrine signaling?
Endocrine signaling involves the release of hormones into the bloodstream to reach distant target cells.Which of the following hormones is secreted by the adrenal gland?
Cortisol is secreted by the adrenal gland.Which of the following produces hormones which regulate blood sugars?
The pancreas produces hormones that regulate blood sugars.Which gland secretes the hormone called thymosin?
The thymus gland secretes thymosin.Where is follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) secreted?
FSH is secreted by the anterior pituitary gland.Which hormone is not produced by the placenta? Options: A) Estrogen B) Progesterone C) Human chorionic gonadotropin D) Insulin
D) InsulinThe adrenal medulla produces which hormone?
The adrenal medulla produces epinephrine.Which of the following is secreted by the pancreas in response to low blood sugar?
Glucagon is secreted in response to low blood sugar.Which is one of the two primary thyroid hormones that influences the rate of metabolism?
Thyroxine (T4) is one of the primary thyroid hormones influencing metabolism.Which hormone triggers ovulation?
Luteinizing hormone (LH) triggers ovulation.What gland is most closely connected to the regulation of blood pressure?
The adrenal gland, through aldosterone, is closely connected to blood pressure regulation.What is the function of thyroxine?
Thyroxine regulates metabolism and energy production.Which endocrine gland is known as the master gland of the body?
The pituitary gland is known as the master gland.Which endocrine gland secretes epinephrine?
The adrenal medulla secretes epinephrine.Which pancreatic hormone stimulates the uptake of glucose by cells?
Insulin stimulates the uptake of glucose by cells.Electroconvulsive therapy is effective for the treatment of which of the following?
Electroconvulsive therapy is effective for severe depression.Which gland is involved with the release of epinephrine?
The adrenal medulla is involved with the release of epinephrine.Which gland produces oxytocin?
The pituitary gland produces oxytocin.Which process in the body is primarily controlled by testosterone?
Testosterone primarily controls the development of male secondary sexual characteristics.Which organ(s) works with the endocrine and digestive systems?
The pancreas works with both the endocrine and digestive systems.Which of the following is not a category of endocrine gland stimulus? Options: A) Hormonal B) Neural C) Humoral D) Mechanical
D) MechanicalPeptide hormones include which of the following? Options: A) Insulin B) Cortisol C) Testosterone D) Thyroxine
A) InsulinMost of the hormones produced by the anterior pituitary perform what function?
They regulate other endocrine glands and stimulate hormone production.Which of these statements about ADH secretion are true and which are false?
True: ADH increases water reabsorption in the kidneys. False: ADH decreases blood pressure.Which of the following statements about estradiol is true?
Estradiol is a form of estrogen produced by the ovaries.Which of the following is not a characteristic of diabetes mellitus? Options: A) High blood sugar B) Insulin resistance C) Low blood sugar D) Frequent urination
C) Low blood sugarWhich of the following is classified as a steroid hormone?
Testosterone is classified as a steroid hormone.What works with the hormone calcitonin to regulate calcium levels in the blood and tissues?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) works with calcitonin to regulate calcium levels.Which of the following plays a vital role in the activities of the thyroid hormones?
Iodine plays a vital role in the activities of thyroid hormones.How are the nervous system and the endocrine system different?
The nervous system uses electrical signals for rapid responses, while the endocrine system uses hormones for slower, long-lasting effects.