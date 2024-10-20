Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #6 Flashcards

Which of these is an example of an interaction between the endocrine system and the immune system?
The thymus gland, part of the endocrine system, is involved in the maturation of T-cells for the immune system.
Secretin and cholecystokinin (CCK) are hormones that are secreted from what GI organ?
Secretin and CCK are secreted from the small intestine.
What is the main function of the thymus?
The main function of the thymus is the maturation of T-cells for the immune system.
Which of the following is a direct result of antidiuretic hormone?
A direct result of antidiuretic hormone is increased water reabsorption in the kidneys.
PTH is a hormone released by parathyroid glands in response to which of the following?
PTH is released in response to low blood calcium levels.
Which of the following statements about insulin is true?
Insulin lowers blood glucose levels by facilitating cellular uptake of glucose.
Which of the following is not a stimulus for the release of antidiuretic hormone?
High blood pressure is not a stimulus for the release of antidiuretic hormone.
How does ADH in the blood influence water output?
ADH reduces water output by increasing water reabsorption in the kidneys.
How do hormones from the parathyroid and thyroid glands influence bones?
Parathyroid hormone increases bone resorption, while calcitonin inhibits it, regulating calcium levels.
Which group of hormones is responsible for the development of the sex organs?
Sex hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone, are responsible for the development of sex organs.
Which of the following hormones is responsible for the regulation of the menstrual cycle?
Estrogen and progesterone are responsible for the regulation of the menstrual cycle.
What hormone stimulates uterine contractions during labor?
Oxytocin stimulates uterine contractions during labor.
Which of the following hormones stimulates ovarian follicle maturation and sperm production?
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) stimulates ovarian follicle maturation and sperm production.
Why would a patient be ordered neutral protamine Hagedorn (NPH) insulin?
NPH insulin is ordered to provide intermediate-acting insulin coverage for blood glucose control.
How does antidiuretic hormone influence regulation of water output?
Antidiuretic hormone reduces water output by increasing water reabsorption in the kidneys.
Which hormone is released when blood glucose levels are high?
Insulin is released when blood glucose levels are high.
Which of the following hormones is responsible for stimulating the development of ova and sperm?
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) is responsible for stimulating the development of ova and sperm.
Which of the following hormones is secreted by the ovaries?
Estrogen is secreted by the ovaries.
Which structure releases secretin?
The small intestine releases secretin.
Thyroid-stimulating hormone stimulates the growth and function of which of the following?
Thyroid-stimulating hormone stimulates the growth and function of the thyroid gland.
Which of these is a function of follicle-stimulating hormone in males?
In males, follicle-stimulating hormone stimulates spermatogenesis.
Which of the following statements about the thyroid gland is true?
The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism and calcium levels.
The nurse will monitor which adolescent client most closely for the risk of suicide?
The nurse will monitor adolescents with a history of depression or mental health disorders closely for suicide risk.
Which assessment finding made by the nurse may indicate the onset of hypoparathyroidism?
Low calcium levels and muscle cramps may indicate the onset of hypoparathyroidism.
What makes a cell responsive to a particular hormone?
The presence of specific receptors for the hormone makes a cell responsive.
What is the function of LH?
Luteinizing hormone (LH) triggers ovulation and stimulates the production of sex hormones.
Which hormone is responsible for the stimulation of red blood cell formation in the bone marrow?
Erythropoietin is responsible for stimulating red blood cell formation.
Individuals with which untreated disease are at risk for developing ketoacidosis?
Individuals with untreated diabetes mellitus are at risk for developing ketoacidosis.
Unlike the other pituitary hormones, which hormone is not a peptide?
Melanocyte-stimulating hormone (MSH) is not a peptide.
Which hormone stimulates the thyroid gland to secrete the thyroid hormones T3 and T4?
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) stimulates the thyroid gland to secrete T3 and T4.
Which of the following glands secretes mineralocorticoids?
The adrenal cortex secretes mineralocorticoids.
What is included in the treatment of Addison's disease? Select all that apply. Options: A) Corticosteroid replacement B) High-sodium diet C) Insulin therapy D) Calcium supplements
A) Corticosteroid replacement, B) High-sodium diet
Which of the following is true of melatonin?
Melatonin regulates sleep-wake cycles and is produced by the pineal gland.
Which hormone causes the development of secondary follicles into tertiary follicles?
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) causes the development of secondary follicles into tertiary follicles.
Which of the following hormones is released when your blood sugar rises?
Insulin is released when blood sugar rises.
What stimulates the release of hormones from the adrenal cortex?
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulates the release of hormones from the adrenal cortex.
Which of the following is an example of a neuroendocrine gland?
The hypothalamus is an example of a neuroendocrine gland.
What is an example of the endocrine system directly interacting with the circulatory system?
Hormones released into the bloodstream by endocrine glands interact directly with the circulatory system.
What is one difference between the endocrine and the nervous system?
The endocrine system uses hormones for slower, long-lasting effects, while the nervous system uses electrical signals for rapid responses.
Which of these reproductive system hormones is mismatched to its source? Options: A) Estrogen - Ovaries B) Testosterone - Testes C) Progesterone - Adrenal cortex D) Luteinizing hormone - Pituitary gland