Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #7 Flashcards
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #7
Which of the following is true regarding cortisol?
Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal cortex that regulates metabolism and stress response.What is the main difference between the endocrine and nervous system?
The main difference is that the endocrine system uses hormones for slower, long-lasting effects, while the nervous system uses electrical signals for rapid responses.What education should the nurse provide to the patient taking long-term corticosteroids?
The nurse should educate the patient about potential side effects, such as weight gain and increased infection risk, and the importance of not abruptly stopping the medication.What is the nurse’s priority action when administering phenytoin to a client intravenously?
The nurse's priority is to administer phenytoin slowly to prevent cardiovascular complications.Which are embedded into the otolithic membrane?
Otoliths are embedded into the otolithic membrane.What is the difference between an endocrine gland and an exocrine gland?
Endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream, while exocrine glands secrete substances through ducts to an epithelial surface.Which hormone modulates FSH secretion and sperm production?
Inhibin modulates FSH secretion and sperm production.Which of the following produces testosterone?
The testes produce testosterone.The nervous system and the endocrine system are responsible for which of the following?
