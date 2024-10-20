Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #7 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #7

Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #7
  • Which of the following is true regarding cortisol?
    Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal cortex that regulates metabolism and stress response.
  • What is the main difference between the endocrine and nervous system?
    The main difference is that the endocrine system uses hormones for slower, long-lasting effects, while the nervous system uses electrical signals for rapid responses.
  • What education should the nurse provide to the patient taking long-term corticosteroids?
    The nurse should educate the patient about potential side effects, such as weight gain and increased infection risk, and the importance of not abruptly stopping the medication.
  • What is the nurse’s priority action when administering phenytoin to a client intravenously?
    The nurse's priority is to administer phenytoin slowly to prevent cardiovascular complications.
  • Which are embedded into the otolithic membrane?
    Otoliths are embedded into the otolithic membrane.
  • What is the difference between an endocrine gland and an exocrine gland?
    Endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream, while exocrine glands secrete substances through ducts to an epithelial surface.
  • Which hormone modulates FSH secretion and sperm production?
    Inhibin modulates FSH secretion and sperm production.
  • Which of the following produces testosterone?
    The testes produce testosterone.
  • The nervous system and the endocrine system are responsible for which of the following?
    They are responsible for regulating body functions and maintaining homeostasis.
