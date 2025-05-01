Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How does the endocrine system differ from the nervous system in terms of signaling? The endocrine system uses chemical messengers (hormones) released into the blood, while the nervous system uses electrochemical signals and neurotransmitters.

What are the two main components of a chemical signal in the endocrine system? The two main components are the chemical messenger (hormone) and the receptor on the target cell.

What is paracrine signaling? Paracrine signaling involves a cell releasing a chemical messenger that affects nearby cells within the same tissue.

What makes endocrine signals unique compared to other types of chemical signals? Endocrine signals are distributed by the blood, allowing hormones to reach virtually all parts of the body.

How do exocrine glands differ from endocrine glands? Exocrine glands secrete substances onto body surfaces, while endocrine glands release hormones into the blood.

What is the function of the pineal gland? The pineal gland regulates sleep and circadian rhythms.