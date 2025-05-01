Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #8 Flashcards
Introduction to the Endocrine System quiz #8
How does the endocrine system differ from the nervous system in terms of signaling?
The endocrine system uses chemical messengers (hormones) released into the blood, while the nervous system uses electrochemical signals and neurotransmitters.What are the two main components of a chemical signal in the endocrine system?
The two main components are the chemical messenger (hormone) and the receptor on the target cell.What is paracrine signaling?
Paracrine signaling involves a cell releasing a chemical messenger that affects nearby cells within the same tissue.What makes endocrine signals unique compared to other types of chemical signals?
Endocrine signals are distributed by the blood, allowing hormones to reach virtually all parts of the body.How do exocrine glands differ from endocrine glands?
Exocrine glands secrete substances onto body surfaces, while endocrine glands release hormones into the blood.What is the function of the pineal gland?
The pineal gland regulates sleep and circadian rhythms.What is the main function of the thyroid gland?
The thyroid gland regulates the body's metabolism.What is the thymus and what is its role?
The thymus is a gland in the chest that is active in childhood and involved in immune system development.What dual role does the pancreas play in the body?
The pancreas functions in both the digestive system (releasing digestive enzymes) and the endocrine system (regulating blood glucose levels).What defines an organ as part of the endocrine system?
An organ is part of the endocrine system if its main function is to release hormones into the blood.List five general functions regulated by hormones.
Hormones regulate growth and development, reproduction, electrolyte balance, metabolism, and body defenses (stress response).What role do hormones play in reproduction?
Hormones regulate the production of gametes, reproductive cycles, and changes during pregnancy.What is the endocrine system's role in metabolism?
The endocrine system regulates how the body processes and uses food molecules for energy.How are hormones classified based on their chemical structure?
Hormones are classified as either amino acid-based hormones or steroid hormones.What is an example of an amino acid-based hormone?
Epinephrine (adrenaline) is an example of an amino acid-based hormone.Where are the receptors for amino acid-based hormones typically located?
Their receptors are usually located on the cell membrane of target cells.What are steroid hormones?
Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble hormones synthesized from cholesterol.Where are the receptors for steroid hormones typically found?
Steroid hormone receptors are usually located inside the cell, either in the cytoplasm or nucleus.What are examples of steroid hormones?
Examples include estrogen and testosterone.How does thyroid hormone differ from most amino acid-based hormones?
Thyroid hormone is hydrophobic, travels bound to a transport protein, and binds to receptors inside the cell.Why do only certain cells respond to a specific hormone?
Only cells with the appropriate receptor for that hormone will respond.What is the function of adrenaline (epinephrine) in the body?
Adrenaline triggers the fight or flight response during stress.How do hormones travel to their target cells?
Hormones are released into the blood and travel throughout the body to reach target cells.What is the general effect of hormones on the body?
Hormones regulate and coordinate various physiological processes across multiple organ systems.Why do steroid hormones require transport proteins in the blood?
Steroid hormones are not water-soluble and need transport proteins to travel in the aqueous environment of blood.How do endocrine glands differ from other hormone-releasing organs?
Endocrine glands' main function is hormone release, while other organs may release hormones as a secondary function.What is the function of the adrenal glands in stress response?
The adrenal glands release hormones like adrenaline to help the body respond to stress.What is the function of the parathyroid glands?
The parathyroid glands regulate calcium levels in the body.How do hormones regulate metabolism?
Hormones control how the body processes nutrients and generates energy.What is the main function of the ovaries and testes?
The ovaries and testes produce sex hormones that regulate reproductive functions.How do hormones help maintain homeostasis?
Hormones regulate internal conditions such as temperature, fluid balance, and metabolism to maintain homeostasis.What is the role of receptors in hormone action?
Receptors bind hormones and initiate specific cellular responses.Why do hormones have different effects on different target cells?
Different target cells may have different receptors or signaling pathways, leading to varied responses to the same hormone.What is the general pathway of hormone action?
Hormones are released by glands, travel in the blood, bind to receptors on target cells, and trigger a response.What is the difference between peptide and protein hormones?
Peptide hormones are short chains of amino acids, while protein hormones are longer chains with hundreds of amino acids.Why are most non-sex hormones amino acid-based?
Most non-sex hormones are amino acid-based because they are water-soluble and can be easily transported in blood.What is the significance of hormone solubility?
Hormone solubility determines how hormones are transported in blood and where their receptors are located.How do transport proteins assist steroid hormones?
Transport proteins carry steroid hormones in the blood, allowing them to travel to target cells.What is the main difference in how amino acid-based and steroid hormones interact with target cells?
Amino acid-based hormones bind to membrane receptors, while steroid hormones enter the cell and bind to intracellular receptors.What is the function of thyroid hormone?
Thyroid hormone regulates metabolism and is unique because it is amino acid-based but acts like a steroid hormone.