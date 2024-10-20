Introduction to the Lymphatic System quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Lymphatic System quiz #2
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the lymphatic system? A) It transports oxygen B) It absorbs dietary fats C) It produces red blood cells D) It maintains fluid balance
B) It absorbs dietary fats, D) It maintains fluid balanceWhich fluid does lymph most closely resemble?
Lymph most closely resembles interstitial fluid.The lymphatic system is responsible for which of the following functions in the body? A) Oxygen transport B) Fluid balance C) Immunity D) Fat absorption
B) Fluid balance, C) Immunity, D) Fat absorptionWhich of the following is a lymphatic organ? A) Heart B) Liver C) Spleen D) Kidney
C) SpleenWhich of the following materials are not transported by lymphatic fluid? A) Lipids B) Oxygen C) White blood cells D) Proteins
B) OxygenWhich of the following is a characteristic of lymphangitis?
Lymphangitis is characterized by inflammation of the lymphatic vessels.What do lacteals do?
Lacteals are specialized lymphatic capillaries that absorb dietary fats and lipid-soluble vitamins in the small intestine.Which lymphatic organ cleans cellular debris and bacteria out of the blood?
The spleen cleans cellular debris and bacteria out of the blood.What is the function of lacteals?
B) It absorbs dietary fats, D) It maintains fluid balanceHow do lymphatic capillaries differ from blood capillaries?
B) It absorbs dietary fats, D) It maintains fluid balanceWhich of these carries excess cholesterol from body cells to the liver?
High-density lipoproteins (HDL) carry excess cholesterol from body cells to the liver.