Introduction to the Lymphatic System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?
Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Why Do We Need It?
Video duration:
4m
Play a video:
2
concept
What Is It?
Video duration:
3m
Play a video:
3
example
Introduction to the Lymphatic System Example 1
Video duration:
3m
Play a video:
So here we have an example problem that asks which of the following is a limitation of the cardiovascular system that is solved by the lymphatic system. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, option A says that the cardiovascular system cannot pump enough blood to skeletal muscle during intense exercise. However, recall from our previous lesson videos that the cardiovascular system is incredibly good at performing its primary functions and one of its primary functions is to deliver or pump enough blood to our tissues, especially to our skeletal muscle tissues during intense exercise. And so to say that this is something that our cardiovascular system cannot do is not going to be correct. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option A and uh pumping blood to the tissues is something that our cardiovascular system excels at. So it's not a limitation of the cardiovascular system and also the lymphatic system does not pump blood to our tissues. So that's another way we could have eliminated answer option A. Now moving on option B says the cardiovascular system cannot absorb extremely small molecules. However, recall from our last lesson video that it's not the small molecules that the cardiovascular system has a problem absorbing. It's the larger molecules such as proteins and macro molecules that the cardiovascular system has a problem absorbing. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option B because extremely small molecules such as carbon dioxide gas and water, for example, can be absorbed by the cardiovascular system. So now we're between either option C or option D and notice option C says that erythrocytes leak out of capillaries to deliver oxygen gas or 02 to tissues and not all of them re-enter. So, recall that erythrocytes are red blood cells and also recall that erythrocytes or red blood cells do not need to leave the capillaries or leak out of the capillaries in order to deliver the oxygen gas. Instead, the oxygen gas can actually diffuse out of the erythrocytes diffuse out of the capillaries and diffuse into the tissue cells. And so uh erythrocytes leaking out of the capillaries is not something that we would expect to normally happen. So for that reason, we can eliminate answer option C and also the lymphatic system is not involved in uh delivering oxygen to the tissues. And so of course, this leaves answer option D as the only option and it is the correct answer which says that plasma leaks out of capillaries and not all of it re enter. So, recall that a major limitation of the cardiovascular system is that plasma, one of the major components of blood happens to leak out of the capillaries. And uh although most of the plasma is going to be reabsorbed back into the capillaries, some of the plasma is not going to be reabsorbed. So not all of the plasma re enter. And this is exactly how the lymphatic system comes into play to solve this issue because the lymphatic system will absorb all of the plasma that was not reabsorbed by the cardiovascular system. And the lymphatic system will return that leaked plasma back to the cardiovascular system. And so answer option D is the correct answer to this example problem that concludes this problem. So I'll see you all in our next video.
4
Problem
Problem
Which of the following is the difference between interstitial fluid and lymph?
A
Lymph originates in lymphatic vessels, while interstitial fluid originates in arterioles.
B
Lymph is the term given to interstitial fluid once it has entered the lymphatic vessels.
C
Lymph contains erythrocytes, while interstitial fluid does not contain erythrocytes.
D
Lymph contains leukocytes, while interstitial fluid does not contain leukocytes.
5
Problem
Problem
One of the major functions of the lymphatic system is:
A
Elimination of carbon dioxide gas & nitrogenous wastes.
B
Hemostasis.
C
Maintaining fluid balance in the body by returning lost fluid back to the cardiovascular system.
D
Aiding in the delivery of O2 to the tissues.
6
concept
Functions of the Lymphatic System
Video duration:
3m
Play a video:
7
example
Introduction to the Lymphatic System Example 2
Video duration:
3m
Play a video:
So here we have an example problem that wants you to imagine that you are a doctor and a patient comes to your office, complaining of persistent and excessive swelling in their ankles. And then it asks which of the following is the most likely reason that they're experiencing this. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, after reading through each of these four potential answer options, there are three of them that we would not expect to lead to excessive swelling in their ankles. And those three options are options, BC and D. Now, option B says excessive production of red blood cells, which we would expect to increase blood volume and that can lead to several different signs and symptoms. However, excessive production of red blood cells, we would expect to lead to the increase of blood volume throughout practically the entire body. And we wouldn't expect this to lead to isolated signs and symptoms in the lower extremities such as the ankles, for example. And so we wouldn't expect answer option B to lead to excessive swelling in their ankles. And for that reason, we can eliminate answer option B. Now, option C says respiratory tract infection such as for example, bronchitis, which can affect the lungs. And so, of course, this can lead to several different signs and symptoms such as coughing and congestion and fever. However, we would not expect a respiratory tract infection to lead to isolated signs and symptoms in the lower extremities such as the ankles. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option. C. Now, option D says lacteals not absorbing fat. Now, recall from our last lesson video that lacteals are specialized lymphatic capillaries in the small intestine that play a major role in absorbing dietary fats and lipid soluble vitamins. And so if these lacteals are not absorbing fat, then we're not going to be able to obtain the critical nutrients from our diets. And that can lead to malnutrition which can lead to several different signs and symptoms. However, we would not expect this to lead to isolated signs and symptoms in the lower extremities such as the ankles. And so again, for that reason, we can eliminate answer option D. Now, of course, this leaves answer option A as the only option, which is the correct answer, which says impaired lymphatic drainage in their legs. And of course, we already know from our previous lesson videos that the lymphatic system will drain lymph uh or drain interstitial fluid from the tissues and it will return lost fluid from the cardiovascular system back to the cardiovascular system. And so if the lymphatic drainage is impaired. That means that it will not be able to drain interstitial fluid from the tissues. That means that there will be a build up of interstitial fluid and that certainly can lead to swelling. And if this is occurring in the legs, then certainly this can occur in the ankle, lead to swelling in the ankles. So, answer option A is the correct answer. We can go ahead and indicate that and it turns out that this build up. This impaired lymphatic drainage is actually a condition known as lymphoedema, which is characterized by the build up of interstitial fluid and swelling. And lymphoedema is often going to occur in the lower extremities such as the ankles. And so again, answer option A is correct. That concludes this example and I'll see you all in our next video.
8
Problem
Problem
The lymphatic ___________ return fluid to the cardiovascular system, the lymphoid organs primarily aid __________ function, and ___________ absorb fats that are too large to fit into capillaries.
A
Organs; immune; lacteals.
B
Vessels; immune; lymphatic vessels.
C
Vessels; fluid balance; lymphatic organs.
D
Vessels; immune; lacteals.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Introduction to the Lymphatic System