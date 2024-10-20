Skip to main content
Introduction to the Skeleton definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Skeleton definitions
  • Axial Skeleton
    Comprises the skull, spinal column, and rib cage, providing structure and protection for internal organs.
  • Appendicular Skeleton
    Includes limbs and girdles, facilitating movement by attaching to the axial skeleton.
  • Sesamoid Bones
    Small bones that develop in tendons, often found in hands and feet, varying among individuals.
  • Pectoral Girdle
    Consists of shoulder blades and collarbones, attaching arms to the axial skeleton.
  • Pelvic Girdle
    Composed of hip bones, connecting legs to the axial skeleton.
  • Rib Cage
    Part of the axial skeleton, includes ribs and sternum, protecting thoracic organs.
  • Vertebrae
    Bones forming the spinal column, part of the axial skeleton, providing support and protection.
  • Coxal Bones
    Hip bones forming part of the pelvic girdle, supporting body weight in sitting and standing.
  • Skull
    Bone structure in the axial skeleton, encasing and protecting the brain.
  • Ligaments
    Connective tissues linking bones, contributing to joint stability and movement.
  • Cartilages
    Flexible connective tissues in joints, aiding in smooth movement and cushioning.
  • Joints
    Structures where two or more bones meet, allowing for movement and flexibility.
  • Sternum
    Central bone in the rib cage, connecting ribs and providing chest structure.
  • Anatomical Model
    A representation of the human skeleton used for educational purposes.
  • Human Variation
    Differences in bone number and structure among individuals, influenced by genetics and development.