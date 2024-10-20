Introduction to the Skeleton definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Axial Skeleton Comprises the skull, spinal column, and rib cage, providing structure and protection for internal organs.

Appendicular Skeleton Includes limbs and girdles, facilitating movement by attaching to the axial skeleton.

Sesamoid Bones Small bones that develop in tendons, often found in hands and feet, varying among individuals.

Pectoral Girdle Consists of shoulder blades and collarbones, attaching arms to the axial skeleton.

Pelvic Girdle Composed of hip bones, connecting legs to the axial skeleton.

Rib Cage Part of the axial skeleton, includes ribs and sternum, protecting thoracic organs.

Vertebrae Bones forming the spinal column, part of the axial skeleton, providing support and protection.

Coxal Bones Hip bones forming part of the pelvic girdle, supporting body weight in sitting and standing.

Skull Bone structure in the axial skeleton, encasing and protecting the brain.

Ligaments Connective tissues linking bones, contributing to joint stability and movement.

Cartilages Flexible connective tissues in joints, aiding in smooth movement and cushioning.

Joints Structures where two or more bones meet, allowing for movement and flexibility.

Sternum Central bone in the rib cage, connecting ribs and providing chest structure.

Anatomical Model A representation of the human skeleton used for educational purposes.