7. The Skeletal System
Introduction to the Skeleton
2
ProblemProblem
Identify which answer correctly distinguishes between the axial and appendicular skeleton.
A
Axial: Ribs, spine, hip bones. Appendicular: Shoulder blades, finger bones, metatarsals.
B
Axial: Skull, tail bone, ribs. Appendicular: Shoulder blades, wrist bones, knee cap.
C
Axial: Heel bone, femur, hip bones. Appendicular: Spine, ribs, skull.
D
Axial: Carpals, sacrum, humerus. Appendicular: Ribs, hip bones, femur.
