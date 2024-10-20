Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #1
Which of the following is not a function of the skeletal system? A) Support B) Protection C) Hormone production D) Movement
C) Hormone productionWhich of the following is not a function of the skeleton? A) Support B) Protection C) Blood cell production D) Digestion
D) DigestionWhat is the main function of the skeletal system?
The main functions of the skeletal system are support, protection, movement, and blood cell production.Which bone is not considered to be part of the cranium? A) Frontal B) Parietal C) Mandible D) Occipital
C) MandibleWhich of the following bones is not a facial bone? A) Maxilla B) Zygomatic C) Nasal D) Temporal
D) TemporalWhich bone does not contain a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Ethmoid C) Sphenoid D) Temporal
D) TemporalWhich of the following structures would not be found within a vertebral foramen? A) Spinal cord B) Nerve roots C) Blood vessels D) Intervertebral disc
D) Intervertebral discWhat is an endoskeleton?
An endoskeleton is an internal skeleton, such as the human skeleton, that provides support and protection for the body.What is the function of the facial skeleton?
The facial skeleton provides structure and shape to the face and supports the entrances to the digestive and respiratory systems.How many pairs of ribs are considered false ribs?
There are 5 pairs of false ribs.What bone forms part of the nasal septum?
The vomer bone forms part of the nasal septum.How many total pairs of thoracic nerves are there?
There are 12 pairs of thoracic nerves.Which of the following is not a component of the skeletal system? A) Bones B) Cartilage C) Ligaments D) Muscles
D) MusclesHow many total pairs of spinal nerves are there?
There are 31 pairs of spinal nerves.Which bones form the lateral walls and part of the floor of the cranial cavity?
The temporal bones form the lateral walls and part of the floor of the cranial cavity.How many ribs make up the rib cage?
There are 24 ribs in the rib cage.How many pairs of thoracic spinal nerves are there?
There are 12 pairs of thoracic spinal nerves.Which of the following bones is not part of the orbit of the skull? A) Frontal B) Sphenoid C) Maxilla D) Occipital
D) OccipitalHow many phalanges are in the foot?
There are 14 phalanges in the foot.Which of the following is a common difference between the male and female skeleton? A) Number of bones B) Size of the pelvis C) Number of ribs D) Number of vertebrae
B) Size of the pelvisWhat is the butterfly-shaped bone that forms the base of the cranium?
The sphenoid bone is the butterfly-shaped bone that forms the base of the cranium.Which of the following is not a function of the vertebral column? A) Protection of the spinal cord B) Support for the head C) Blood cell production D) Attachment for ribs
C) Blood cell productionHow many pairs of spinal nerves exist?
There are 31 pairs of spinal nerves.Which of the following is the most superior part of the coxal bone? A) Ilium B) Ischium C) Pubis D) Sacrum
A) IliumWhich bone is an unpaired facial bone? A) Maxilla B) Nasal C) Vomer D) Zygomatic
C) VomerTarsal bones are organized into how many rows?
Tarsal bones are organized into two rows.Which of the following landmarks is found on the proximal end of the humerus? A) Greater tubercle B) Medial epicondyle C) Olecranon D) Styloid process
A) Greater tubercleWhich of the following bones is part of the floor of the cranium? A) Frontal B) Parietal C) Temporal D) Ethmoid
C) TemporalWhich bone forms part of the floor of the cranium?
The temporal bone forms part of the floor of the cranium.Which of the following bones is not part of the orbital complex? A) Frontal B) Sphenoid C) Maxilla D) Occipital
D) OccipitalWhich of the following are features of the temporal bone? A) Mastoid process B) Styloid process C) External acoustic meatus D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following bones does not contain a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Ethmoid C) Sphenoid D) Temporal
D) TemporalThe auditory ossicles include which of the following? A) Malleus B) Incus C) Stapes D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich is not a function of the vertebral column? A) Protection of the spinal cord B) Support for the head C) Blood cell production D) Attachment for ribs
The ilium, ischium, and pubis fuse to form the hip bone.How can a notochord differ from a proper backbone?
A notochord is a flexible rod-like structure that provides support in embryonic stages, whereas a backbone is a series of vertebrae that form the vertebral column in adults.The hard palate is composed of which bones?
The hard palate is composed of the maxilla and palatine bones.Which bones articulate with the zygomatic bone?
The zygomatic bone articulates with the frontal, sphenoid, temporal, and maxilla bones.Which bone is not associated with the appendicular skeleton? A) Femur B) Humerus C) Sternum D) Scapula
C) Sternum