Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #2 Flashcards

  • What structures anchor the chordae tendineae?
    The chordae tendineae are anchored by the papillary muscles in the heart.
  • Which of the following is not one of the ossicles? A) Malleus B) Incus C) Stapes D) Cochlea
    D) Cochlea
  • Which of the following is not part of the sternum? A) Manubrium B) Body C) Xiphoid process D) Clavicle
    D) Clavicle
  • Which foramen is a feature of the occipital bone?
    The foramen magnum is a feature of the occipital bone.
  • Which ribs are considered false ribs?
    Ribs 8-12 are considered false ribs.
  • Which of the following is not part of the ethmoid bone? A) Crista galli B) Perpendicular plate C) Superior nasal concha D) Mastoid process
    D) Mastoid process
  • Which bones form the cranium?
    The cranium is formed by the frontal, parietal, temporal, occipital, sphenoid, and ethmoid bones.
  • How many bones make up the nasal septum?
    Two bones make up the nasal septum: the vomer and the perpendicular plate of the ethmoid bone.
  • Each person has 20 sets of these bones?
    Each person has 20 sets of phalanges in the hands and feet.
  • Which of the following is not part of the vertebral column? A) Cervical vertebrae B) Thoracic vertebrae C) Lumbar vertebrae D) Clavicle
    D) Clavicle
  • What do African Homo erectus cranial features include?
    African Homo erectus cranial features include a prominent brow ridge, a long and low cranial vault, and a large occipital torus.
  • What coxal bone is the bone that we sit on?
    The ischium is the coxal bone that we sit on.