Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #2
Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #2
What structures anchor the chordae tendineae?
The chordae tendineae are anchored by the papillary muscles in the heart.Which of the following is not one of the ossicles? A) Malleus B) Incus C) Stapes D) Cochlea
D) CochleaWhich of the following is not part of the sternum? A) Manubrium B) Body C) Xiphoid process D) Clavicle
D) ClavicleWhich foramen is a feature of the occipital bone?
The foramen magnum is a feature of the occipital bone.Which ribs are considered false ribs?
Ribs 8-12 are considered false ribs.Which of the following is not part of the ethmoid bone? A) Crista galli B) Perpendicular plate C) Superior nasal concha D) Mastoid process
D) Mastoid processWhich bones form the cranium?
The cranium is formed by the frontal, parietal, temporal, occipital, sphenoid, and ethmoid bones.How many bones make up the nasal septum?
Two bones make up the nasal septum: the vomer and the perpendicular plate of the ethmoid bone.Each person has 20 sets of these bones?
Each person has 20 sets of phalanges in the hands and feet.Which of the following is not part of the vertebral column? A) Cervical vertebrae B) Thoracic vertebrae C) Lumbar vertebrae D) Clavicle
D) ClavicleWhat do African Homo erectus cranial features include?
African Homo erectus cranial features include a prominent brow ridge, a long and low cranial vault, and a large occipital torus.What coxal bone is the bone that we sit on?
The ischium is the coxal bone that we sit on.