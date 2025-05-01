Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #3
What are the two major divisions of the human skeleton, and what does each include?
The two major divisions are the axial skeleton, which includes the skull, spinal column, and rib cage, and the appendicular skeleton, which includes the limbs and the pectoral and pelvic girdles.What is the main function of the appendicular skeleton?
The appendicular skeleton facilitates movement by supporting the limbs and their attachment to the body.What are sesamoid bones, and how do they contribute to variation in bone number?
Sesamoid bones are small bones that develop in tendons, often in the hands and feet, and their presence varies among individuals, contributing to differences in total bone count.How many bones are in the axial skeleton, and which groups make up a large portion of this number?
There are 80 bones in the axial skeleton, with the ribs (24) and vertebrae (24) making up a large portion.Why is it helpful to group bones when learning the skeleton?
Grouping bones simplifies memorization, as many bones (like ribs, vertebrae, fingers, and toes) are similar and can be learned as sets rather than individually.What is the significance of learning the major features, such as bumps and lumps, on bones?
Learning major features helps in identifying bones and understanding their functions and points of attachment for muscles and ligaments.What is the function of the pectoral and pelvic girdles?
The pectoral girdle attaches the arms to the axial skeleton, and the pelvic girdle attaches the legs, enabling limb movement.What is the importance of the axial skeleton's position in the body?
The axial skeleton forms the central axis of the body, providing core structure and support.What is the role of the spinal column in the skeleton?
The spinal column supports the body, protects the spinal cord, and allows for flexible movement.What are some examples of individual variation in the human skeleton?
Examples include extra sesamoid bones, additional ribs, or extra vertebrae.What is the relationship between the skeleton and the protection of sensitive organs?
The skeleton encases and shields sensitive organs like the brain, heart, and spinal cord from injury.What is the significance of the term 'appendicular' in the skeleton?
'Appendicular' refers to the appendages (limbs) and the girdles that attach them to the axial skeleton.What is the function of the rib cage in the axial skeleton?
The rib cage protects vital organs such as the heart and lungs and provides structure to the thoracic region.What is the benefit of learning both the names and features of bones?
Knowing both helps in identifying bones, understanding their functions, and recognizing anatomical landmarks.