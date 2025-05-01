Introduction to the Skeleton quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What are the two major divisions of the human skeleton, and what does each include? The two major divisions are the axial skeleton, which includes the skull, spinal column, and rib cage, and the appendicular skeleton, which includes the limbs and the pectoral and pelvic girdles.

What is the main function of the appendicular skeleton? The appendicular skeleton facilitates movement by supporting the limbs and their attachment to the body.

What are sesamoid bones, and how do they contribute to variation in bone number? Sesamoid bones are small bones that develop in tendons, often in the hands and feet, and their presence varies among individuals, contributing to differences in total bone count.

How many bones are in the axial skeleton, and which groups make up a large portion of this number? There are 80 bones in the axial skeleton, with the ribs (24) and vertebrae (24) making up a large portion.

Why is it helpful to group bones when learning the skeleton? Grouping bones simplifies memorization, as many bones (like ribs, vertebrae, fingers, and toes) are similar and can be learned as sets rather than individually.

What is the significance of learning the major features, such as bumps and lumps, on bones? Learning major features helps in identifying bones and understanding their functions and points of attachment for muscles and ligaments.