Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following correctly traces blood flow from the renal cortex to the renal vein? a) Glomerulus -> Peritubular capillaries -> Vasa recta -> Renal vein b) Glomerulus -> Vasa recta -> Peritubular capillaries -> Renal vein c) Peritubular capillaries -> Glomerulus -> Vasa recta -> Renal vein d) Vasa recta -> Glomerulus -> Peritubular capillaries -> Renal vein

