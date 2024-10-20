Introduction to the Urinary System quiz #2 Flashcards

The vasa recta helps maintain the concentration gradient in the renal medulla, facilitating water reabsorption.
Which functions does the urinary system regulate?
The urinary system regulates fluid and electrolyte balance, acid-base balance, and blood pressure.
In a patient with acute kidney injury, what is a common symptom?
A common symptom in a patient with acute kidney injury is oliguria, or reduced urine output.
Which organ reabsorbs water from undigested food?
The large intestine reabsorbs water from undigested food.
What happens to solid waste in the circulatory system?
Solid waste is not processed by the circulatory system; it is processed by the digestive system and excreted as feces.
Which system removes waste products from the blood?
The urinary system removes waste products from the blood.
Which type of dialysis uses a dialyzer to filter the patient's blood?
Hemodialysis uses a dialyzer to filter the patient's blood.
Which of the following is not a part of the juxtaglomerular complex? a) Macula densa b) Juxtaglomerular cells c) Podocytes d) Extraglomerular mesangial cells
c) Podocytes
What is the main function of the urinary system?
The main function of the urinary system is to filter blood and excrete waste products as urine.
What is the primary function of the distal convoluted tubule and collecting duct?
The primary function of the distal convoluted tubule and collecting duct is to regulate electrolyte and fluid balance through reabsorption and secretion.
Which sphincter is under voluntary control?
The external urethral sphincter is under voluntary control.
Which drugs increase urinary output and lower blood pressure?
Diuretics increase urinary output and lower blood pressure.
What substances does the excretory system create to get rid of waste?
The excretory system creates urine to get rid of waste.
Which of the following is not a component of the filtration membrane? a) Fenestrated endothelium b) Basement membrane c) Podocytes d) Renal capsule
d) Renal capsule
A renal calculus is the term for which of these conditions?
A renal calculus is the term for a kidney stone.
Where would penicillin be secreted?
Penicillin would be secreted in the proximal convoluted tubule of the nephron.
What is a minor calyx?
A minor calyx is a structure in the kidney that collects urine from the renal papillae and channels it into a major calyx.
Which intervention would provide comfort to the client experiencing alcohol toxicity?
Providing hydration and monitoring vital signs would provide comfort to the client experiencing alcohol toxicity.
Which of the following does not result in oliguria? a) Dehydration b) Heart failure c) Excessive fluid intake d) Acute kidney injury
c) Excessive fluid intake
The male reproductive system and the urinary system share which organ?
The urethra is shared by the male reproductive and urinary systems.
What is the function of rugae located in the wall of the urinary bladder?
Rugae allow the urinary bladder to expand as it fills with urine.
During dialysis, what is the primary function?
During dialysis, the primary function is to filter waste products and excess fluid from the blood.
What is the most abundant nitrogenous waste that the kidneys remove from the blood?
Urea is the most abundant nitrogenous waste that the kidneys remove from the blood.
What is the function of Malpighian tubules?
Malpighian tubules function in the excretion of waste products in insects.
How is the renal system affected by the aging process? (Select all that apply.)
The renal system is affected by reduced kidney size, decreased blood flow, and decreased glomerular filtration rate with aging.
Which of the following is not a correct description of the hilum of the kidney? a) Entry point for renal artery b) Exit point for renal vein c) Location of ureter attachment d) Site of urine production
d) Site of urine production
Which of the following functions are performed by the urinary system? a) Filtration of blood b) Regulation of blood pressure c) Excretion of metabolic wastes d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which of the following functions is not one of the functions of the urinary system? a) Regulation of blood pressure b) Production of insulin c) Excretion of metabolic wastes d) Maintenance of acid-base balance
b) Production of insulin
Which body systems are involved in the removal of waste?
The urinary, digestive, respiratory, and integumentary systems are involved in the removal of waste.
Which action has the highest priority in the care of a client with chronic renal failure?
Monitoring fluid balance and electrolyte levels is the highest priority in the care of a client with chronic renal failure.
What excretory organ is used by insects?
Insects use Malpighian tubules as their excretory organ.
Which of the following statements about the peritubular capillaries are true? a) They surround the proximal and distal tubules b) They are involved in reabsorption and secretion c) They are part of the renal circulation d) All of the above
d) All of the above
What are the main functions of the urinary system?
The main functions of the urinary system are to filter blood, excrete waste, regulate fluid and electrolyte balance, and maintain blood pressure.
Which of the following statements regarding the ureter is false? a) It transports urine from the kidney to the bladder b) It is a muscular tube c) It stores urine temporarily d) It has a valve to prevent backflow
c) It stores urine temporarily
Which organ stores urine prior to being released from the body?
The urinary bladder stores urine prior to being released from the body.