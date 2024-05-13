Introduction to the Urinary System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
The Urinary System
Hey, everyone and welcome to the urinary system. In this video, we're just gonna cover some of the basic anatomy and physiology of this system. So, the urinary system consists of four main structures. And we're gonna begin by talking about the kidneys which you can see are located here and here right in our lower back and our kidneys are paired organs that filter waste material out of our blood. So they filter waste material and then they use that waste material to create urine or our kidneys are filtering our blood and creating urine, that urine will then move into the ureters. Though our ureters are these yellow structures here and here these are paired tubes that will transport urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder. So the whole purpose of those ureters is just the transport of urine. So now we are down here in our urinary bladder, which of course will act as a temporary storage reservoir or that urine. And then of course, it has to leave the body eventually, right. And that will be via the urethra. So the urethra is the tube that actually transport urine from the urinary bladder to the body's exterior. So those are our more main structures. We're gonna spend the bulk of this chapter talking about the kidneys because they're kind of the, the MVP of the urinary system. But all of these other structures will get covered later in the chapter as well. Now I'm gonna kind of switch gears a teeny bit and just cover some of the main functions of the kidneys because the kidneys, you know, we often think of them as like these little guys that make urine. But kidneys are heavy lifters in the human body, they are crucial for maintaining homeostasis. And you will see why in just a second though, our kidneys are gonna help us maintain our fluid and electrolyte balance. And they do this by either um conserving or eliminating water and electrolyte. They also help us maintain an acid base balance and they do this by either conserving or eliminating um hydrogen as well as bicarbonate ion. Like we just mentioned, they are important for helping us excrete metabolic waste as well as any kind of foreign substances. So things like drugs toxins, things like that um will get filtered out by our kidneys. Our kidneys are also crucial for helping us maintain blood pressure because they directly influence blood volume. And we're gonna have several videos um talking in detail about the mechanics of how that works. And then finally, our kidneys produce erythropoietin, which is important for um producing red blood cells as well. As a substance called Renan and renin is also gonna be important for helping us maintain blood pressure, which we will talk about in a future video as well. All right. So that is our little introduction to the urinary system and I will see you guys in our next video to start talking about those kidneys a bit more. Bye bye.
Introduction to the Urinary System Example 1
OK. So this one asks us, the urinary system plays a crucial role in maintaining homeostasis. What is the primary function of the urinary system from the options below? So just scanning these quickly, I can tell right away that our answer is going to be B waste elimination. And I know that because the major function of the kidneys and then all of those other structures that we talked about is going to be filtering waste material, unneeded, material, toxic substances, et cetera out of our blood and getting them out of our body um via urine basically. And so our answer here is B now A is a little bit tricky nutrient absorption because the urinary system can help us conserve certain nutrients like glucose, for example, but it does not do the initial nutrient absorption. That is of course our digestive system, which is why um A is not the correct answer. And our answer here is going to be B waste elimination.
Identify the structure that connects the kidney to the urinary bladder, facilitating the transport of urine:
A
Urethra.
B
Renal pelvis.
C
Ureters.
D
Pelvic floor.
