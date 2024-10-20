Introduction to Tissues & Histology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Epithelial Tissue Covers surfaces, lines cavities, and forms glands, with subtypes like covering, lining, and glandular epithelia.

Connective Tissue Most abundant and diverse tissue, with a prominent extracellular matrix, includes cartilage, bones, and blood.

Muscle Tissue Responsible for contraction and body movements, includes skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle types.

Nervous Tissue Detects stimuli and transmits electrical signals, composed of neurons and neuroglia.

Extracellular Matrix Surrounding material outside cells, crucial for tissue structure and function, varies in prominence among tissues.

Histology Scientific study of tissue structure and function, involves microscopy and staining techniques.

Staining Technique to enhance tissue visibility under a microscope by adding dyes for better contrast.

Micrograph Image of tissue viewed under a microscope, often stained to improve visualization.

Glandular Epithelia Type of epithelial tissue involved in secretion, includes exocrine and endocrine glands.

Connective Tissue Proper Includes loose and dense connective tissues, with subtypes like areolar, reticular, and adipose.

Cartilage Specialized connective tissue, includes hyaline, fibrocartilage, and elastic types.

Neurons Cells in nervous tissue responsible for transmitting electrical signals.

Neuroglia Supportive cells in nervous tissue that assist neurons.

Membranes Structures that support and separate body tissues, involved in tissue repair processes.