Introduction to Tissues & Histology definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Tissues & Histology definitions
  • Epithelial Tissue
    Covers surfaces, lines cavities, and forms glands, with subtypes like covering, lining, and glandular epithelia.
  • Connective Tissue
    Most abundant and diverse tissue, with a prominent extracellular matrix, includes cartilage, bones, and blood.
  • Muscle Tissue
    Responsible for contraction and body movements, includes skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle types.
  • Nervous Tissue
    Detects stimuli and transmits electrical signals, composed of neurons and neuroglia.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    Surrounding material outside cells, crucial for tissue structure and function, varies in prominence among tissues.
  • Histology
    Scientific study of tissue structure and function, involves microscopy and staining techniques.
  • Staining
    Technique to enhance tissue visibility under a microscope by adding dyes for better contrast.
  • Micrograph
    Image of tissue viewed under a microscope, often stained to improve visualization.
  • Glandular Epithelia
    Type of epithelial tissue involved in secretion, includes exocrine and endocrine glands.
  • Connective Tissue Proper
    Includes loose and dense connective tissues, with subtypes like areolar, reticular, and adipose.
  • Cartilage
    Specialized connective tissue, includes hyaline, fibrocartilage, and elastic types.
  • Neurons
    Cells in nervous tissue responsible for transmitting electrical signals.
  • Neuroglia
    Supportive cells in nervous tissue that assist neurons.
  • Membranes
    Structures that support and separate body tissues, involved in tissue repair processes.
  • Tissue Repair
    Process of restoring tissue structure and function after damage.