Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
4. Tissues & Histology

Introduction to Tissues & Histology

Next Topic
1
concept

Intro to Human Tissues

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements is true?

3
concept

What is Histology?

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
Problem
Problem

Which of the following is something that a histologist would NOT be expected to do?

5
concept

Map of the Lesson on Tissues

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Next Topic