Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #2
Which of the following tissues may be found in the skin?
Epithelial and connective tissues may be found in the skin.Which of the following “sets the stage” for tissue repair?
Inflammation sets the stage for tissue repair.Which of the following is not a primary tissue type? Epithelial, Connective, Muscle, Bone
Bone is not a primary tissue type; it is a specialized connective tissue.What is the role of histone H1?
Histone H1 helps stabilize the higher-order structure of chromatin.Which of the following is true about histone modifications?
Bone is not one of the primary types of tissues; it is a specialized connective tissue.Which of the following are found in the vessel elements of xylem tissue?
Bone is not one of the four primary tissue types; it is a specialized connective tissue.Which of the following best describes a tissue?
A tissue is a group of similar cells and their extracellular matrix working together to perform a specific function.Which of the following statements is true of histones?
Histones are proteins that help package DNA into nucleosomes, forming chromatin.What type of tissue is located between the bones in a synchondrosis?
Cartilage tissue is located between the bones in a synchondrosis.What tissue forms the model for endochondral ossification?
Cartilage tissue forms the model for endochondral ossification.What is the role of the histone proteins of the chromatin?
Histone proteins help package DNA into a compact, organized structure called chromatin.What is the function of histones in the nucleus of a cell?
Histones function to package and organize DNA into chromatin, facilitating DNA compaction and regulation.Which type of tissue supports and protects organs?
Connective tissue supports and protects organs.Tissues are grouped together to form various?
Tissues are grouped together to form various organs.What type of tissue makes up the adenohypophysis?
The adenohypophysis is made up of glandular epithelial tissue.In which layer is the muscularis mucosae found?
The muscularis mucosae is found in the mucosa layer of the gastrointestinal tract.