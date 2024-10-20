Skip to main content
Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Tissues & Histology quiz #2
  • Which of the following tissues may be found in the skin?
    Epithelial and connective tissues may be found in the skin.
  • Which of the following “sets the stage” for tissue repair?
    Inflammation sets the stage for tissue repair.
  • Which of the following is not a primary tissue type? Epithelial, Connective, Muscle, Bone
    Bone is not a primary tissue type; it is a specialized connective tissue.
  • What is the role of histone H1?
    Histone H1 helps stabilize the higher-order structure of chromatin.
  • Which of the following is true about histone modifications?
    Histone modifications can affect gene expression by altering chromatin structure.
  • Which of the following is not one of the primary types of tissues? Epithelial, Connective, Muscle, Bone
    Bone is not one of the primary types of tissues; it is a specialized connective tissue.
  • Which of the following are found in the vessel elements of xylem tissue?
    Vessel elements and tracheids are found in xylem tissue.
  • Which is not one of the four primary tissue types? Epithelial, Connective, Muscle, Bone
    Bone is not one of the four primary tissue types; it is a specialized connective tissue.
  • Which of the following best describes a tissue?
    A tissue is a group of similar cells and their extracellular matrix working together to perform a specific function.
  • Which of the following statements is true of histones?
    Histones are proteins that help package DNA into nucleosomes, forming chromatin.
  • What type of tissue is located between the bones in a synchondrosis?
    Cartilage tissue is located between the bones in a synchondrosis.
  • What tissue forms the model for endochondral ossification?
    Cartilage tissue forms the model for endochondral ossification.
  • What is the role of the histone proteins of the chromatin?
    Histone proteins help package DNA into a compact, organized structure called chromatin.
  • What is the function of histones in the nucleus of a cell?
    Histones function to package and organize DNA into chromatin, facilitating DNA compaction and regulation.
  • Which type of tissue supports and protects organs?
    Connective tissue supports and protects organs.
  • Tissues are grouped together to form various?
    Tissues are grouped together to form various organs.
  • What type of tissue makes up the adenohypophysis?
    The adenohypophysis is made up of glandular epithelial tissue.
  • In which layer is the muscularis mucosae found?
    The muscularis mucosae is found in the mucosa layer of the gastrointestinal tract.