Introduction to Transcription definitions Flashcards

Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving key regions like the promoter and terminator.

RNA Polymerase The primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription, binding to the promoter region.

Promoter A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

Terminator A DNA sequence where transcription ends.

Gene A DNA segment that encodes a product, such as a protein, and includes regions like the promoter and terminator.

Coding Strand The DNA strand with the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except for thymine being replaced by uracil.

Template Strand The DNA strand used as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.

Upstream DNA sequences located in the opposite direction of transcription.

Downstream DNA sequences located in the same direction as transcription.

Pre-mRNA The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotic cells that requires processing to become mature mRNA.

Watson and Crick Base Pairing The pairing rules where adenine pairs with thymine (or uracil in RNA) and guanine pairs with cytosine.

5' to 3' Direction The direction in which RNA is synthesized during transcription.