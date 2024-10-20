Skip to main content
Introduction to Transcription definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Transcription definitions
  • Transcription
    The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving key regions like the promoter and terminator.
  • RNA Polymerase
    The primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription, binding to the promoter region.
  • Promoter
    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
  • Terminator
    A DNA sequence where transcription ends.
  • Gene
    A DNA segment that encodes a product, such as a protein, and includes regions like the promoter and terminator.
  • Coding Strand
    The DNA strand with the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except for thymine being replaced by uracil.
  • Template Strand
    The DNA strand used as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.
  • Upstream
    DNA sequences located in the opposite direction of transcription.
  • Downstream
    DNA sequences located in the same direction as transcription.
  • Pre-mRNA
    The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotic cells that requires processing to become mature mRNA.
  • Watson and Crick Base Pairing
    The pairing rules where adenine pairs with thymine (or uracil in RNA) and guanine pairs with cytosine.
  • 5' to 3' Direction
    The direction in which RNA is synthesized during transcription.
  • RNA-DNA Hybrid
    A region where RNA nucleotides are temporarily paired with DNA during transcription.