Introduction to Transcription definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Transcription definitions
Terms in this set (13)
- TranscriptionThe process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving key regions like the promoter and terminator.
- RNA PolymeraseThe primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA during transcription, binding to the promoter region.
- PromoterA DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
- TerminatorA DNA sequence where transcription ends.
- GeneA DNA segment that encodes a product, such as a protein, and includes regions like the promoter and terminator.
- Coding StrandThe DNA strand with the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except for thymine being replaced by uracil.
- Template StrandThe DNA strand used as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.
- UpstreamDNA sequences located in the opposite direction of transcription.
- DownstreamDNA sequences located in the same direction as transcription.
- Pre-mRNAThe initial RNA transcript in eukaryotic cells that requires processing to become mature mRNA.
- Watson and Crick Base PairingThe pairing rules where adenine pairs with thymine (or uracil in RNA) and guanine pairs with cytosine.
- 5' to 3' DirectionThe direction in which RNA is synthesized during transcription.
- RNA-DNA HybridA region where RNA nucleotides are temporarily paired with DNA during transcription.