3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Transcription
1
Introduction to Transcription
5m
2
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is the best definition of a gene?
A
An RNA molecule transcribed from a sequence of DNA.
B
A stretch of DNA that can be transcribed.
C
A sequence of DNA where the process of transcription ends.
D
A sequence of DNA that encodes a product like an RNA or a protein.
E
A sequence of DNA where the process of transcription begins.
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is false?
A
Transcription is the process that creates an RNA product from a sequence of DNA.
B
RNA polymerase builds RNA molecules from a DNA template.
C
A promoter is a sequence of DNA within a gene where RNA polymerase can begin transcription.
D
RNA polymerase, like DNA polymerase, requires a primer to begin RNA synthesis.
4
Overview of Transcription
7m
5
ProblemProblem
The strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the RNA molecule being created during transcription is the:
A
Lagging strand.
B
Leading strand.
C
Coding strand.
D
Template strand.
E
Parent strand.
6
ProblemProblem
Transcription is sometimes described as a process in which RNA is "copied" from the template strand of DNA. This statement is potentially misleading since _____.
A
The nucleotides in RNA contain ribose and cannot be an exact copy of DNA.
B
RNA molecules contain uracil instead of thymine and cannot be an exact copy of DNA.
C
The RNA transcript has a sequence complementary to the template.
D
The RNA transcript and the DNA template strand are antiparallel.
E
All of the above.
