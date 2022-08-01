Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Transcription
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Introduction to Transcription

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Introduction to Transcription

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Which of the following is the best definition of a gene?

3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements is false?

4
concept

Overview of Transcription

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem

The strand of DNA that has the same sequence as the RNA molecule being created during transcription is the:

6
Problem
Problem

Transcription is sometimes described as a process in which RNA is "copied" from the template strand of DNA. This statement is potentially misleading since _____.

Previous TopicNext Topic