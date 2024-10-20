Introduction to Transcription quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Transcription quiz
What is the role of RNA polymerase during transcription?
RNA polymerase is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, binding at the promoter region to initiate transcription.What is the function of the promoter in transcription?
The promoter is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.What is the difference between the coding strand and the template strand in transcription?
The coding strand has the same sequence as the RNA (except for uracil replacing thymine), while the template strand serves as the blueprint for RNA synthesis.How does RNA synthesis occur in terms of directionality?
RNA synthesis occurs from the 5' end to the 3' end, with RNA nucleotides pairing with complementary DNA bases.What is the terminator's role in transcription?
The terminator is a DNA sequence where transcription ends.What is pre-mRNA in eukaryotic cells?
Pre-mRNA is the initial RNA transcript that requires further processing to become mature mRNA.What base pairing rules are followed during transcription?
During transcription, adenine pairs with uracil, and guanine pairs with cytosine.What does 'upstream' refer to in the context of transcription?
Upstream refers to DNA sequences in the opposite direction of transcription.What does 'downstream' refer to in the context of transcription?
Downstream refers to DNA sequences in the same direction as transcription.Why does RNA polymerase not require a primer to initiate transcription?
RNA polymerase can initiate RNA synthesis from scratch, unlike DNA polymerase, which requires a primer.