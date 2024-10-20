Introduction to Translation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Translation The process of protein synthesis using mRNA's encoded messages, involving ribosomes and tRNAs.

Ribosome Complex structures made of proteins and rRNA, essential for protein synthesis during translation.

tRNA RNA molecules that transfer amino acids to ribosomes, containing anticodons for mRNA pairing.

Anticodon A sequence of three nucleotides in tRNA that pairs with a complementary mRNA codon.

mRNA Messenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.

Charged tRNA A tRNA molecule attached to an amino acid, ready to participate in protein synthesis.

Discharged tRNA A tRNA molecule that is not attached to an amino acid after transferring it to the ribosome.

70S Ribosome The complete ribosome in prokaryotes, composed of 50S and 30S subunits.

80S Ribosome The complete ribosome in eukaryotes, composed of 60S and 40S subunits.

A Site The ribosomal site where charged tRNAs enter, carrying the next amino acid to be added.

P Site The ribosomal site holding tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain during translation.

E Site The ribosomal exit site for discharged tRNAs after amino acid transfer.

Svedberg Unit A unit measuring sedimentation rate, used to describe ribosomal subunit sizes.

rRNA Ribosomal RNA, a structural component of ribosomes, crucial for protein synthesis.