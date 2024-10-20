Introduction to Translation definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Translation definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- TranslationThe process of protein synthesis using mRNA's encoded messages, involving ribosomes and tRNAs.
- RibosomeComplex structures made of proteins and rRNA, essential for protein synthesis during translation.
- tRNARNA molecules that transfer amino acids to ribosomes, containing anticodons for mRNA pairing.
- AnticodonA sequence of three nucleotides in tRNA that pairs with a complementary mRNA codon.
- mRNAMessenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes for protein synthesis.
- Charged tRNAA tRNA molecule attached to an amino acid, ready to participate in protein synthesis.
- Discharged tRNAA tRNA molecule that is not attached to an amino acid after transferring it to the ribosome.
- 70S RibosomeThe complete ribosome in prokaryotes, composed of 50S and 30S subunits.
- 80S RibosomeThe complete ribosome in eukaryotes, composed of 60S and 40S subunits.
- A SiteThe ribosomal site where charged tRNAs enter, carrying the next amino acid to be added.
- P SiteThe ribosomal site holding tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain during translation.
- E SiteThe ribosomal exit site for discharged tRNAs after amino acid transfer.
- Svedberg UnitA unit measuring sedimentation rate, used to describe ribosomal subunit sizes.
- rRNARibosomal RNA, a structural component of ribosomes, crucial for protein synthesis.
- Polypeptide ChainA sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming a protein during translation.