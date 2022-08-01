3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
1
concept
Introduction to Translation
6m
2
ProblemProblem
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
A
Ionic bonding between phosphates.
B
Hydrogen bonding between base pairs of nucleotides.
C
Van der Waals interactions between hydrogen atoms.
D
Peptide bonding between amino acids.
3
ProblemProblem
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
A
The amino acid binds covalently.
B
The excess nucleotides (ACCA) will be cleaved off at the ribosome.
C
The small and large subunits of the ribosome will attach to it.
D
These nucleotides represent the anti-codon.
4
concept
Ribosome Subunits
8m
5
concept
Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites
6m
6
ProblemProblem
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
A
The A-site acts as the loading site, holding the tRNA with the next amino acid in the polypeptide sequence.
B
The E-site releases charged tRNA from the ribosome.
C
The P-site is holding the growing strand of amino acids making up the polypeptide.
D
A and B are correct.
E
B and C are correct.
F
A and C are correct.
G
All of the above are correct.
7
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?
A
Several ribosomes are often attached to and translating the same mRNA.
B
Ribosomes join amino acids to form a polypeptide.
C
Ribosomes have a binding site for mRNA and three binding site for tRNA molecules.
D
No protein synthesis within a cell would occur without ribosomes.
E
All of the above statements are true.
8
ProblemProblem
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.
A
3' → 5' direction of DNA.
B
5' → 3' direction of tRNA.
C
3' → 5' direction of mRNA.
D
5' → 3' direction of mRNA.
9
ProblemProblem
Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:
A
Block DNA synthesis in eukaryotic cells.
B
Block protein synthesis in prokaryotes.
C
Block RNA synthesis in prokaryotes.
D
Block viral DNA in prokaryotes.
E
Block protein synthesis in eukaryotes.
