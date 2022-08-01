Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Introduction to Translation

Introduction to Translation

Problem

What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?

Problem

The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?

Ribosome Subunits

Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites

Problem

A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:

Problem

Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?

Problem

The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.

Problem

Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:

