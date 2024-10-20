Introduction to Translation quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Translation quiz
How many binding sites for tRNA are found on a ribosome?
There are three binding sites for tRNA on a ribosome: the A site, the P site, and the E site.What happens to tRNA at the E site of a ribosome?
At the E site, the tRNA is discharged and exits the ribosome after transferring its amino acid to the growing polypeptide chain.At which site do new aminoacyl tRNAs enter the ribosome during elongation?
New aminoacyl tRNAs enter the ribosome at the A site during elongation.Which binding site on a ribosome holds a tRNA attached to a growing polypeptide chain?
The P site on a ribosome holds a tRNA attached to the growing polypeptide chain.Where would one find an uncharged tRNA molecule in a ribosome?
An uncharged tRNA molecule would be found at the E site of a ribosome.Which region of a tRNA molecule binds to amino acids?
The amino acid attachment site on a tRNA molecule binds to amino acids.Which of the following are the tRNA binding sites on ribosomes? A) A site, B) P site, C) E site, D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhat are the names of the three sites where tRNA molecules bind to the ribosome?
The three sites are the A site, the P site, and the E site.Which of the following transfers amino acids present in the cytoplasm to the ribosomes? A) mRNA, B) tRNA, C) rRNA, D) DNA
B) tRNAAt which site does the charged initiator tRNA bind during protein synthesis?
The charged initiator tRNA binds at the P site during protein synthesis.Which of the following is true regarding the tRNA structure? A) It has an anticodon region, B) It binds to amino acids, C) It is involved in translation, D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich of the following is translated in the rough ER? A) mRNA, B) tRNA, C) Proteins, D) DNA
C) ProteinsWhat site does the initiator tRNA bind to on the ribosome?
The initiator tRNA binds to the P site on the ribosome.When the tRNA releases its amino acid, what happens next?
When the tRNA releases its amino acid, it becomes uncharged and exits the ribosome through the E site.