Ionic Bonding definitions Flashcards

Ions Atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge due to the gain or loss of electrons.

Cations Positively charged ions formed by the loss of electrons.

Anions Negatively charged ions formed by the gain of electrons.

Ionic Bonds Electrical attractions between oppositely charged ions, involving a complete transfer of electrons.

Valence Shell The outermost electron shell of an atom, which can be filled through electron transfer.

Sodium Chloride A compound formed by ionic bonding between sodium and chloride ions, known as table salt.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons.

Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one atom to another, resulting in ion formation.

Octet A stable electron configuration with eight electrons in the valence shell.