Ionic Bonding definitions Flashcards

Ionic Bonding definitions
  • Ions
    Atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge due to the gain or loss of electrons.
  • Cations
    Positively charged ions formed by the loss of electrons.
  • Anions
    Negatively charged ions formed by the gain of electrons.
  • Ionic Bonds
    Electrical attractions between oppositely charged ions, involving a complete transfer of electrons.
  • Valence Shell
    The outermost electron shell of an atom, which can be filled through electron transfer.
  • Sodium Chloride
    A compound formed by ionic bonding between sodium and chloride ions, known as table salt.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one atom to another, resulting in ion formation.
  • Octet
    A stable electron configuration with eight electrons in the valence shell.
  • Molecule
    A group of atoms bonded together, which can include ionic bonds as in sodium chloride.