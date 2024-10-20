Ionic Bonding definitions Flashcards
Ionic Bonding definitions
- IonsAtoms or molecules with a net electrical charge due to the gain or loss of electrons.
- CationsPositively charged ions formed by the loss of electrons.
- AnionsNegatively charged ions formed by the gain of electrons.
- Ionic BondsElectrical attractions between oppositely charged ions, involving a complete transfer of electrons.
- Valence ShellThe outermost electron shell of an atom, which can be filled through electron transfer.
- Sodium ChlorideA compound formed by ionic bonding between sodium and chloride ions, known as table salt.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold electrons.
- Electron TransferThe movement of electrons from one atom to another, resulting in ion formation.
- OctetA stable electron configuration with eight electrons in the valence shell.
- MoleculeA group of atoms bonded together, which can include ionic bonds as in sodium chloride.