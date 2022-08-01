Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Ionic Bonding
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Ionic Bonding

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Ions: Anions vs. Cations

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

When atoms gain or lose electrons, they become negatively or positively charged. They are known as:

3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements is true of ALL atoms that are anions?

4
Problem
Problem

If oxygen has 9 electrons it will be a ______________________:

5
concept

Ionic Bonds

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
Problem
Problem

An ionic bond is a bond in which:

7
Problem
Problem

Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:

8
Problem
Problem

When are atoms most stable?

9
Problem
Problem

Which of the following neutral atoms would be most likely to lose an electron and become a cation of +1?

Previous TopicNext Topic