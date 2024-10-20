Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Back
Isotopes definitions
1/14
  • Isotopes
    Atoms of the same element with identical proton numbers but differing neutron counts, resulting in different mass numbers.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and atomic number.
  • Neutrons
    Neutral particles in an atom's nucleus, varying in number among isotopes of the same element.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, defining the element and its position in the periodic table.
  • Mass Number
    The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, differing among isotopes of the same element.
  • Atomic Mass
    The weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, considering their relative abundances.
  • Carbon-12
    The most abundant carbon isotope, with 6 protons and 6 neutrons, making up 99% of carbon atoms.
  • Carbon-13
    A carbon isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons, contributing to the atomic mass of carbon.
  • Carbon-14
    A radioactive carbon isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons, used in radiometric dating.
  • Radioactive Isotopes
    Unstable isotopes that decay over time, emitting energy and particles, used in medicine and dating.
  • Half-life
    The time required for half of a radioactive isotope sample to decay, used in dating and medical applications.
  • Radiometric Dating
    A technique using radioactive isotopes to determine the age of fossils by measuring isotope decay.
  • Electrons
    Negatively charged particles orbiting an atom's nucleus, not varying among isotopes of the same element.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, determining the atom's mass and stability.