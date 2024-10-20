Isotopes definitions Flashcards
Isotopes definitions
- IsotopesAtoms of the same element with identical proton numbers but differing neutron counts, resulting in different mass numbers.
- ProtonsPositively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and atomic number.
- NeutronsNeutral particles in an atom's nucleus, varying in number among isotopes of the same element.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in an atom's nucleus, defining the element and its position in the periodic table.
- Mass NumberThe sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, differing among isotopes of the same element.
- Atomic MassThe weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, considering their relative abundances.
- Carbon-12The most abundant carbon isotope, with 6 protons and 6 neutrons, making up 99% of carbon atoms.
- Carbon-13A carbon isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons, contributing to the atomic mass of carbon.
- Carbon-14A radioactive carbon isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons, used in radiometric dating.
- Radioactive IsotopesUnstable isotopes that decay over time, emitting energy and particles, used in medicine and dating.
- Half-lifeThe time required for half of a radioactive isotope sample to decay, used in dating and medical applications.
- Radiometric DatingA technique using radioactive isotopes to determine the age of fossils by measuring isotope decay.
- ElectronsNegatively charged particles orbiting an atom's nucleus, not varying among isotopes of the same element.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, determining the atom's mass and stability.