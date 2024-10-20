Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Isotopes Atoms of the same element with identical proton numbers but differing neutron counts, resulting in different mass numbers.

Protons Positively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, determining the element's identity and atomic number.

Neutrons Neutral particles in an atom's nucleus, varying in number among isotopes of the same element.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, defining the element and its position in the periodic table.

Mass Number The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, differing among isotopes of the same element.

Atomic Mass The weighted average mass of an element's isotopes, considering their relative abundances.

Carbon-12 The most abundant carbon isotope, with 6 protons and 6 neutrons, making up 99% of carbon atoms.

Carbon-13 A carbon isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons, contributing to the atomic mass of carbon.

Carbon-14 A radioactive carbon isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons, used in radiometric dating.

Radioactive Isotopes Unstable isotopes that decay over time, emitting energy and particles, used in medicine and dating.

Half-life The time required for half of a radioactive isotope sample to decay, used in dating and medical applications.

Radiometric Dating A technique using radioactive isotopes to determine the age of fossils by measuring isotope decay.

Electrons Negatively charged particles orbiting an atom's nucleus, not varying among isotopes of the same element.