Isotopes quiz Flashcards

How many Barr bodies does someone with a chromosomal make-up of XYY have?
An individual with an XYY chromosomal make-up has no Barr bodies because Barr bodies are inactivated X chromosomes, and males typically have only one X chromosome.
Which of the following is not true of adult stem cells? (a) They can differentiate into any cell type, (b) They are found in various tissues, (c) They have limited differentiation potential, (d) They are used in regenerative medicine.
The statement that is not true is (a) They can differentiate into any cell type, as adult stem cells have limited differentiation potential compared to embryonic stem cells.
What is the karyotype of an individual with 48 chromosomes?
An individual with a karyotype of 48 chromosomes may have a chromosomal disorder such as Klinefelter syndrome with additional X chromosomes or other aneuploidy conditions.
Which of the following statements about Barr bodies is true? (a) They are active X chromosomes, (b) They are found in males, (c) They are inactivated X chromosomes, (d) They are found in all cells.
The true statement is (c) They are inactivated X chromosomes.
Which of the following statements about the nucleus is not true? (a) It contains the cell's genetic material, (b) It is the site of protein synthesis, (c) It is surrounded by a nuclear envelope, (d) It contains nucleoli.
The statement that is not true is (b) It is the site of protein synthesis, as protein synthesis occurs in the cytoplasm.
If a human body cell has 46 chromosomes, how many chromosomes are present in its gametes?
Human gametes have 23 chromosomes, which is half the number of chromosomes in a body cell.
What defines isotopes of the same element?
Isotopes of the same element have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
What is the half-life of a radioactive isotope?
The half-life of a radioactive isotope is the time required for half of the isotope in a sample to decay.
How does the atomic mass of an element differ from its mass number?
The atomic mass is the average mass of all isotopes of an element, while the mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in a specific isotope.
What is a practical application of radioactive isotopes in medicine?
Radioactive isotopes are used in medical imaging techniques such as MRI scans.