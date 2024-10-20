Krebs Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards
Krebs Cycle quiz #1
Which of these is not a product of the citric acid cycle?
Oxygen is not a product of the citric acid cycle.What are the two other molecules released during the Krebs cycle besides ATP?
During the citric acid cycle, acetyl-CoA is oxidized to produce ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2.Which of the following is needed as a reactant for the first step of the citric acid cycle?
NADH is a product of the Krebs cycle.Which of the following statements about the citric acid cycle is correct?
It takes two turns of the citric acid cycle to process one glucose molecule.Which step(s) of the Krebs cycle does (do) not produce any usable energy?
ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2 are produced during the citric acid cycle.Which of the following is not an end product of the citric acid cycle?
The citric acid cycle takes place in the mitochondrial matrix.What happens to all of the carbons during the citric acid cycle?
CO2 is made in the citric acid cycle.Why are the Krebs cycle and ETC considered aerobic processes?
CO2 is a by-product of the Krebs cycle.What product of the Krebs cycle is a waste product?
Reactants: Acetyl-CoA and oxaloacetate; Products: ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2.Where does the citric acid cycle take place in the cells of eukaryotic organisms?
NADH and FADH2 are produced during the citric acid cycle.The citric acid cycle requires which of the following three molecules as inputs?
Acetyl-CoA, oxaloacetate, and water are required as inputs for the citric acid cycle.How many molecules of NADH are generated for each turn of the TCA cycle?
CO2 is a product of the citric acid/Krebs cycle.Which of the following occurs during the citric acid cycle?
Two products of the Krebs cycle are NADH and CO2.Which of the following organelles is the site of the Krebs cycle?
The net production of ATP in the citric acid cycle is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.How many molecules of carbon dioxide are released during one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Two molecules of carbon dioxide are released during one turn of the citric acid cycle.How many ATP molecules are produced during the Krebs cycle?
The Krebs cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.