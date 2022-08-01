3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Krebs Cycle
Phases of The Krebs Cycle
Krebs Cycle Example 1
Which product of the Krebs cycle is also used as a reactant in the Krebs cycle?
a) Citrate.
b) ATP.
c) Acetyl-CoA.
d) Oxaloacetate.
Taking one molecule of glucose through glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle generates:
a) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
b) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
c) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
- Where does the citric acid cycle occur in eukaryotes? a. in the cytosol of cells b. in the intermembrane space...
- In step 3 of the citric acid cycle, the enzyme isocitrate dehydrogenase is regulated by NADH. Compare and cont...
- In the citric acid cycle, an enzyme oxidizes malate to oxaloacetate, with the production of NADH and the relea...